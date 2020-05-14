Tulsa County now meets the criteria for the next phase of reopening, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday in a news conference.
City and county officials updated Tulsans on the COVID-19 response in a noon Zoom meeting.
Bynum said the county will start phase two on Friday of reopening after meeting the criteria for a 14-day downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases. In addition to the reopening of bars, the ceiling on public gatherings of people will be lifted from 10 to 50, Bynum said.
Watch the noon news conference here or via the official live stream at facebook.com/tulsapolice.
The state death toll reached 284 on Thursday, as 110 more cases were reported a day before phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.
Health officials have confirmed 4,962 cumulative cases of COVID-19. More than 3,600 of those are considered recovered.
Bynum said special events for groups surpassing 50 people would be considered for phase 3, pointing out that thousands of patrons can visit a farmers market on one morning.
Additionally, funerals and weddings can resume Friday with 50 people or fewer; go to okcommerce.gov/ours-plan for more guidance.
Those 65 years and older and those with underlying medical conditions should continue to stay home. The civil emergency order and more information can be found at cityoftulsa.org/COVID-19.
Sports groups will be allowed to practice on fields (complexes and open fields) starting Friday, as long as 25 or fewer people are on the field.
Tulsa City Parks facilities still closed include sports complexes for large organized sports, community centers, nature center buildings, Redbud trails, playgrounds, basketball courts, pools, splash pads, outdoor bathrooms, water faucets and shelter rentals.
At the courthouse through May 29, out-of-custody criminal defendants, small claims courts, and those who are supposed to appear in traffic court do not need to appear; new dates will be provided through the Oklahoma State Courts Network. Jury trials previously set for May 18, June 1 and June 15 are canceled. Jury trial weeks for criminal cases only may be added during any and all of the first three weeks of August.