Update: Organizers behind a weekend protest in Tulsa who called out Mayor G.T. Bynum have gotten what they at least are initially asking for from him.

The mayor agreed this morning to meet with organizers of We Can’t Breathe, and that meeting is currently underway at City Hall, along with Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

The group who organized a peaceful We Can't Breathe protest Saturday in Tulsa was not the group that protested with vandalism Sunday in Brookside, organizers said.

Organizer Nate Morris said in a news release: "We do not condone any acts of violence that took place, especially from any outside instigators who are not a part of this community or this fight. However, it is abundantly clear that righteous anger is not subsiding and that our mayor has a responsibility and an opportunity to lead our city through this trying time by coming alongside the community that is simply asking for him to listen."

At Monday’s news conference, the group plans to issue several demands:

• Initiate the police oversight he promised with the implementation of a strong OIM modeled after Denver

• Settle the cases against the city for the families of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and Joshua Harvey families

• Initiate a greater investment in mental health training and supports in TPD practices through a decreased investment in efforts utilizing force.

• Immediately end the city’s contract with LIVE PD

Mayor G.T. Bynum said on social media during the event Monday: "Just walked outside City Hall to invite #WeCantBreathe activists inside. They want to conduct a press conference first, and will then join me for a discussion."

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

Gallery: Photos from Tulsa protests this weekend