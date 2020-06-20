Tulsa World Assistant Editor Kendrick Marshall speaks with CBS News about his coverage leading up to President Trump's rally in Tulsa and his stories on the feelings in the black community in Tulsa about recent events.

Read his coverage: 

Trump appearance has groups in Tulsa organizing alternative gatherings

Cancellation of 'Live PD' deemed 'welcome change' as perception of policing comes under scrutiny

'Change can take place': Tiffany Crutcher talks protests, progress in Tulsa

Tulsa Race Massacre: Weeks after opening, Mount Zion was burned down. Faith and perseverance rebuilt it

Tulsa Race Massacre: For years it was called a riot. Not anymore. Here's how it changed.

Concerned over Ahmaud Arbery's death, Tulsans discuss how to cope and take action in virtual town hall

