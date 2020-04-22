A poultry mega farm that had its temporary water well permit blocked by a district court ruling in February could be back in business, or it could be headed back to court.
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board voted Tuesday to grant Blossom Farm in Delaware County a new, long-term temporary water well permit, but an environmental attorney and his clients said the issue is not solved.
“We’re still in the same place,” attorney Jason Aamodt of Indian Environmental Law Group in Tulsa said of his testimony offered prior to the board’s vote.
He cautioned board members if they did not heed directives contained in Delaware County District Judge Barry Denny’s February order against the board’s earlier administratively issued permits, the OWRB would be back in that court.
“If the water board refuses to implement the state district court’s order then of course the appeal on this matter will go back to that same state district court, who I imagine will be relatively frustrated by hearing that the water board has failed to comply with his valid order,” he said.
Denny ruled that not only were permits issued incorrectly, but that the board failed to consider both state and federal Clean Water Act mandates prior to issuing permits.
What has changed is the type of permit issued and an amendment to that permit. The board also issued a similar permit, with the same amendment, for another farm Tuesday.
The amendment warns that the well permit can be revoked if the permit holder violates any provisions of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry license that could result in water pollution.
The difference in the permits is that the newly approved permit is the long-term temporary permit that owners Chan Tran and Donna Nguyen applied for in December 2017. It was issued subject to a proceeding where protests were heard by a hearing officer and by a vote of the water board. Previously, the operation was allowed to run on a succession of 90-day temporary permits issued by the OWRB executive director — until the court issued the temporary injunction in February.
Aamodt said he was unsure if the farm would be able to resume operations after Tuesday’s vote as he plans to challenge their decision in court.
Residents who live across a small county road immediately east of the farm protested the initial well permit application with worries about their water supplies and pollution.
As the state issued its successive 90-day water well permits with no hearing and their protests pending, the residents sued for the preliminary injunction and prevailed in February.
But Aamodt said the judge’s ruling did not just apply just to the matter of successive temporary permits, but directed the board to consider state water quality mandates under the Clean Water Act as well.
Aamodt complained that the OWRB hearing officer did not consider those provisions or the district court ruling.
“Perhaps most egregiously the hearing examiner prohibited us from introducing evidence of pollution caused by the use of the water, but then held in her order that we failed to present evidence on those points. So of course we failed to present evidence on those points, we were prevented from doing so,” he told the board.
Attorney Blaine Nice of the Oklahoma City-based Fellers Snider Attorneys at Law represented the farm’s owners to the board.
He countered that the court’s temporary injunction was “not in play” for Tuesday’s meeting, that the hearing officer had correctly determined the water quality issues were not for the OWRB to consider, that his clients met all of the state’s statutory requirements and the permit process should proceed normally.
Board members Stephen Allen and Matt Muller discussed state statutes related to water quality issues and said the directive seemed clear that any pollution issues first fell to the state Agriculture Department, and they offered the new amended language.
“It’s just a more specific way of outlining the responsibilities,” Muller said. “If we are notified that pollution is occurring we would take action to rescind that permit.”
