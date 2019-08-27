Calling attention to what it dubs “a Tulsa drinking water crisis that should not be ignored,” state and local chapters of the Sierra Club have planned a forum for Wednesday evening that will focus on expansion of the poultry industry in and near Oklahoma.
Pat Daly, named conservation leader of the year by the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma in 2017, said poultry developments are an issue too many people are ignoring and that Tulsans may regret it later.
“It will have a detrimental long-term impact on water quality in our state,” he said. “Scientists can’t necessarily prove it now because they don’t have the money to study what’s happening, and then it will be too late.”
Green Country Sierra Club chair Barbara VanHanken said the state organization gained a grant to hold six such forums around the state, among them presentations at Tulsa, Tahlequah and Norman in coming days.
The presentation at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., on Wednesday will feature a panel discussion with experts and a featured national documentary called “Right to Harm” that focuses on confined feeding operations for pork, beef and chicken.
Also featured will be three short documentaries centered on changes in Delaware and Mayes counties by local documentary filmmakers Scott Swearingen and Steve Herrin, who collaborated on the documentary “High Stakes: The Life and Times of E.W. Marland” released in 2016.
The shorts are titled “Big Chicken,” “Thirsty Chicken” and “Just Chicken Feed.”
Each focuses on different aspects of the rapid expansion of so-called “mega corporate chicken farm” operations in the area with about 200 new houses permitted in Delaware County alone in 2018, VanHanken said.
One focuses on the changes corporate farming brings to the rural counties, another on water quality and quantity issues, and the other on related economic issues, she said.
Panelists for the forum include Pam Fisher, who helped organize the Green Country Guardians, the grassroots group that has become a poultry industry watchdog; Rep. Melodye Blancett, D-Tulsa, who may be working on legislation regarding poultry operations; and Kelly Hunter Foster, an attorney and representative of the national Waterkeeper Alliance.
The forum will have an opening reception at 6 p.m. followed by the three documentaries, the featured documentary film and then the panel discussion with an open question-and-answer session.
Tulsans need to be aware because much of the expansion of the chicken industry in the northeastern counties involves tributaries of Spavinaw Creek, which is the major creek that forms Eucha and Spavinaw Lakes — both of which are water supply lakes for Tulsa, VanHanken said.
Much of the expansion of the industry locally is tied to a new $300 million Simmons Foods plant taking shape near Decatur, Arkansas, Daly said. Sewage from the plant will be handled at the municipality’s water treatment plant, located in the Spavinaw watershed. Also, some of the poultry litter that comes from the farms is spread on local fields in the drainage area. The state Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry regulates its use, however.
“It’s all happening on tributaries that feed Spavinaw Creek,” Daly said. “People need to pay attention.”
