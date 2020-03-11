Water and poultry interests in northeast Oklahoma say they plan a “full court press” on House members after a water well bill that state officials and irrigation interests contend merely simplifies bureaucratic processes passed the Senate.
Senate Bill 1742, by Senate Majority Leader Kim David, R-Porter, and House Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, redefines the Oklahoma Water Resources Board permit process and directs the OWRB executive director to approve all uncontested permits within 60 days.
The bill passed the Senate Tuesday on a 30-12 vote with five excused.
A lobbyist for irrigators has said several user groups want the bill to allow the OWRB to more effectively issue well-drilling permits because delays have held up users who have business investments on hold.
Ed Brocksmith, founder of the Save The Illinois River group, said the bill puts into law an excuse for the OWRB to ignore citizen protests that don’t meet overly-stringent demands. He also says it is an unnecessary move that creates a potentially dangerous shortcut that’s doesn’t just give the executive director permission to issue permits, but mandates issuance within 60 days.
“I’ve already called our area senators and told them how disappointed I am in how they voted on that bill,” Brocksmith said. “We’re going to have to put an all-out effort into working with the House if we’re going to get this stopped."
Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to expedite a system that has become sluggish since the OWRB began meeting nine times a year instead of monthly. The meeting schedule change was made as a cost-saving measure for the state.
But Brocksmith said a logical fix can be made without creating unnecessary legislation.
“It seems like a no-brainer," he said. "If they can’t get the work done in nine meetings a year then you might think they would first think about meeting maybe 12 times a year, and if they just don’t have enough manpower they might possibly think about putting on a few more hands ... Anyone who owns a business, that’s what we would have to do run things properly.”
The bill forwarded from the Senate to the House rewords a clause that would have required those who file a protest to include information about ownership of wells or property within a quarter-mile of a new proposed well site, but still requires that information as part of a required statement of requested relief.