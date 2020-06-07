We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Somewhere between the pandemic and protests, Ronald Stewart Jr. realized he was not OK.

Stewart, a fire equipment operator and paramedic with the Tulsa Fire Department, said it occurred to him because he found himself always telling others, on the way into the station or just in life, that he was fine.

“Yesterday, it dawned on me that I’ve been denying my own mental well-being and kind of putting it on the back burner, and that I’m actually not doing OK,” Stewart said. “That kind of inspired the whole slogan. By default, we say we’re OK, but in all actuality, we’re dealing with something on some level.”

The realization led to an impromptu yet poignant gathering at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on Sunday evening. Billed as “We Are Not OK,” Stewart threw together the gathering with some music and lawn chairs, not as a protest against racial inequities, but rather a chance for those who need it to decompress or reach out ahead of a new work week.

With the last week’s news cycle coming after weeks of isolation in the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart said he wants to see future gatherings let the public know it’s OK to reach out.

“The plan is to make people more aware of their mental well-being and the services available for people. We have not only city but also private entities that can help you process some of the things you may be experiencing, and ultimately we want to let each other know ‘I’m here for you.’”

Stewart said he wants to see the event grow and meet at different locations. Sunday evening’s gathering was far from a rally by design, but Stewart said as important as those are, there has to be a chance for people to decompress.

“Those are all worthy causes, but those are not the only things affecting us right now,” Stewart said. “I just want to make sure we use these opportunities to just exhale, unwind, breath a little bit, reset yourself mentally before the work week for those that are back in the office.”

