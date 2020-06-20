As she made her way through the rally gates, Terry Daniels was ready to make some noise.
“We normally don’t make a sound. And that’s the problem,” said the Dallas resident, who drove up for President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally with friends.
“We are the silent majority. We’re law-abiding citizens that stay home and don’t get in trouble. We’re the ones that pay the taxes.”
Daniels was among waves of attendees who passed through the entry gates Saturday afternoon, getting ready for the event that evening.
She said as soon as she heard Trump was coming to Tulsa, it took her just five minutes to make plans.
“Just long enough to call my friends.”
One of those friends was Lisa Shiley, also from Dallas.
Shiley, who describes herself as a “conservative lesbian,” said her wife was unable to attend, but that she would proudly represent the both of them.
“Trump is good for my pocketbook,” she said of why she’s a fan. “He doesn’t care who I sleep with or who I’m married to. He could care less.”
Shiley acknowledged that support for the president is low in the LGBT community.
“And I have been discriminated against because I support him,” she said. “Which should not happen.”
“But truth is truth no matter what color you are, how you are — truth is truth,” she said.
Miriam Marte came from even further away to attend the rally.
A Florida resident, she has family in Tulsa, she said, so Trump wasn’t her only reason for coming.
But when she heard, she knew she wanted to be there.
“I’m 100 percent Trump,” she said. “I also went to a Pence rally in Florida.”
Mason Labranch drove down from Nowata with his mother, sister and girlfriend.
“I’ve always seen Trump as a pretty great man. Like his campaign says he’s trying to make America great again,” Labranch said.
“I’ll admit he’s kind of cocky,” he added. “But that’s no reason not to give him a chance. No one wants to give him one.”
Labranch said the moment he heard about the rally he started making plans.
“We were like ‘all right, sign us up,’” he said.
“We’ve supported him from Day 1,” he said of Trump.
Although officials were concerned about a possible COVID-19 spread, few of the rally-goers were wearing face masks as they entered.
“It may be a real pandemic and I’m not saying it can’t get me. But I believe the Lord has got his hand on me,” said Labranch.
Daniels said: “I haven’t been concerned (about COVID-19) from the beginning. I don’t know anybody that has it. I don’t anybody that knows anybody that has it.”
Shiley agreed, but did bring along a small bottle of hand sanitizer.
Marte, on the other hand, brought only “God’s protection.”
“I’ll trust to that,” she said.