The message is clear: don’t undo the efforts of home isolation, social distancing and closures to celebrate the holidays.

Next week is estimated to be the peak of COVID-19 infections in Tulsa County. That peak is expected to impact hospitals in early May. That anticipated peak contagion moment coincides with the Easter holiday.

“We cannot let up now,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We have to stay firm and vigilant in practicing social distancing as a community, and if we do that, we will keep the contagion rate lower, we will keep our death rate lower and all of us will be responsible for saving thousands of lives in our city.”

Public health officials, state and local officials, have been imploring Oklahomans to find ways to celebrate Easter in a manner that preserves the gains of those efforts. State health officials on Thursday encouraged Oklahomans to celebrate holidays and festivities virtually, reminding people to avoid large gatherings.

Bynum asked Tulsans on Friday to not think about what cannot be done, but to instead think about “what we’re a part of right now.”

“We’re part of one of the greatest humanitarian initiatives in the history of humankind right now,” Bynum said. “There are people all around the world who are sacrificing in the same way we’re sacrificing here to save their neighbors just like we’re trying to do here.”

Many Tulsa pastors expect to preach to empty auditoriums on Sunday. Many of the celebrations will be broadcast and streamed. Some services will be drive-in: families can pull up in their cars and listen through the radio.

Rev. Bill Scheer, pastor of Guts Church, told the Tulsa World earlier this week that he will preach to an empty auditorium as people shelter-in-place around the world.

“There’s a lot of negatives about this, but the positives far outweigh the negatives. They really do,” he said previously.

City officials have previously said they will not interfere in religious practices. Bynum said police won’t interfere. Drive-in services, also known as parking lot services, are low-risk so long as people abide by social distancing guidelines. Police have high-risk concerns to deal with, Bynum said. He did not elaborate Friday on what those were.

Tulsa Health Department’s latest modeling shows that between 75,000 and 175,000 people in Tulsa County could become infected by the disease. Last week, the models ranged from 75,000 to nearly 350,000.

Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department director, said that renewed model was the result of measures such as social distancing efforts, home isolation, closures and working from home.

“Spring is a hopeful season,” Dart said. “It brings transformation and change from darkness to light.

“We don’t remain in any one season or cycle indefinitely, and we won’t remain in this one either.”

Staying connected with family and friends is important for emotional health, Dart said. He said they are asking, “for just a short time longer,” to stay connected virtually.

As of Friday, 88 people in Oklahoma died due to COVID-19; 1,794 cases have been reported, 314 in Tulsa County. In Tulsa County, the average age of patients who have died is 71.

The goal of the sacrifices Bynum referenced is to save lives and reduce the burden on hospitals. That includes social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhanced hygiene practices.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

Public health officials started recommending last week that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

