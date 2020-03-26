On a day in which much of Oklahoma came to an unprecedented sudden stop, religious leaders gathered for a prayer service broadcast statewide.
"Let Hope Rise" capped what Gov. Kevin Stitt declared as a statewide day of prayer while many businesses were forced to shutter amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pastors from churches across the state offered prayers hours after the state reached 248 positive cases and seven deaths due to the virus.
In remarks at the start of the broadcast, Stitt said the state was struggling amid something it has never gone through before.
"As this COVID-19 virus has struck our state, it has literally disrupted every part of Oklahomans' lives," Stitt said. "It has affected the way we work; it has affected some people's jobs. It's affected our schoolchildren and the way we educate our children; it's affected us financially.
"My message to Oklahomans tonight is it is not going to last forever. We are going to get through this, and we're going to get through it together. But we need hope, we need hope from our heavenly father."
Thursday's service, which lacked a live audience because of concerns about the virus, was hosted at Transformation Church. Stitt said he was "overwhelmed" at the outreach from pastors to help put on the service.
Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd said he believes the state is about to "see a miracle happen" in enduring the pandemic and moving forward in its aftermath.
"I am believing, I am praying and I am standing in faith that everything we're experiencing now is not just an obstacle; it is an opportunity for us to rise up as a state and as people of fate," Todd said. "To see a dramatic turnaround in everything that is going on.
"Second Chronicles 7:14 tells us so clearly ... that's what we need tonight. That's why we're here. That's why pastors from all over the state are gathering so that we can pray together, pray for the government officials, pray for the first responders, pray for your finances, your businesses, and we want God to hear us from heaven and heal our land."