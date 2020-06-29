Tulsa’s police chief made a call for compassion Monday while two of his officers were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during an early morning traffic stop.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin asked for prayer while noting the situations his officers have faced in recent weeks — from the pressure of a search for two missing children to the anger directed at officers during protests against police brutality.
“I stood before you several weeks ago when we talked about two missing children, and there was compassion from the community in the loss of those two children,” Franklin said. “A few weeks later, I stood before you and sent out correspondence, and there was hatred towards this department and hatred towards law enforcement, and I stand before you today with two officers that are fighting for their lives.
“We need this community to come together.”
Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot multiple times during a traffic stop in east Tulsa early Monday. Both were in critical condition.
Investigators allege in court documents that David Anthony Ware, 32, shot the officers.
Franklin and other officials implored the community to pray.
“Here in Tulsa today, we’re going to have to pray, and we’re also going to have to take action,” Franklin said, during a half-hour news conference at police headquarters in downtown Tulsa. “This uniform is just that: It’s a uniform.
“Inside of this uniform is just a regular person. I’m just like you, and we’re just like you. The only difference is we do a different job than what you do. So, for us, we’re just as much a part of the community as you are.”
About 3:30 a.m. Monday, Zarkeshan stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt near the intersection of 21st Street and South 89th East Avenue. It allegedly had an expired temporary tag. Johnson arrived shortly after to back up Zarkeshan.
Ware, who investigators allege was driving the vehicle, refused to exit when Zarkeshan and Johnson told him it was to be towed for taxes due to the state.
Johnson told Ware 12 times to exit the vehicle, and demonstrated three times that his Taser was charged, Franklin said. Johnson and Zarkeshan tried to pull Ware from the vehicle. During the confrontation, Johnson shot Ware with his Taser. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ware ripped out the Taser probes.
Johnson then twice pepper-sprayed Ware during the struggle to remove him from the vehicle.
“Ware reaches under his seat and as the officers are pulling him out, he produces a gun and fires three times at each officer,” an investigator states in the affidavit.
Both officers were struck in the head and torso. Ware allegedly shot Johnson three more times while he was on the ground.
Ware was arguing that the officers were “violating his rights” about the time they informed him the vehicle would be towed due to the expired temporary tags, according to court documents.
Investigators state in the affidavit that Ware ran away from the scene and further escaped in a red Jeep SUV, allegedly driven by Matthew Nicholas Hall, 29, according to various police sources. Hall was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with accessory to a felony punishable by four years or more.
Franklin offered a slightly differing account of Ware’s escape during the news conference.
“The officers went down, and the driver slowly walked away from the vehicle and got into a waiting vehicle that had arrived to the scene and drove away,” he said.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Ware early Monday morning, before his arrest, with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
According to court records, Ware has an extensive criminal history in Tulsa County with numerous run-ins with local police dating as far back as 2006.
His first felony conviction recorded was for second-degree burglary in 2008, followed by convictions for drug-related offenses in 2014, weapon and larceny offenses in 2015 and larceny again in 2016 and possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools in 2017.
Johnson, 45, joined the Tulsa Police Department in 2005. He earned the rank of sergeant in 2015, and he is a graveyard-shift supervisor on the east side of town. Zarkeshan, 26, is a patrol officer. He completed his training in May and had been on patrol for about six weeks when the encounter occurred Monday.
Franklin remarked on the symbolism of the uniform that Johnson and Zarkeshan wear and how “we sometimes believe that we’re invincible.”
“Every time I put this uniform on, I remember the last part of our oath to office, and that says ‘with my life if need be,’” he said. “For more than 24 years, our department has not had to deal with a situation such as this, but here we are today.”
The last time a Tulsa police officer was killed while on duty was in June 1996 — Officers Steve Downie and Dick Hobson were chasing an armed robbery suspect. They had a K-9 and wore their vests. They had shined a light down a dark alley and saw nothing, but the suspect in that case ambushed them. Downie and Hobson were both shot, and Hobson later died.
About two years ago, a man shot a Tulsa police lieutenant in the leg while the lieutenant was assisting two other officers. The officers were attempting to get a man to come out of his van at a midtown convenience store.
Mayor G.T. Bynum expressed gratitude to the community at large, who provided tips that eventually led to Ware’s and Hall’s arrests. Johnson and Zarkeshan chose to be law enforcers “at a historically challenging time,” Bynum said. He has worked before with Johnson, who was quintessential in remedying the blackout on Tulsa highways after a string of copper thefts.
“If you drive down our highways right now and notice that the lights are on, it’s because of his work,” Bynum said. “It’s the classic example of someone in the Tulsa Police Department who goes out and does their job to make your life better and you may have never heard their name.
“And I also think about Officer Zarkeshan,” Bynum said. “Think about the type of person that is willing to step up and choose law enforcement as a vocation right now in this environment in our country, and you think about what is just a remarkable, selfless public servant it takes to do that.”
As of Monday afternoon, Johnson and Zarkeshan were still in critical condition at two Tulsa hospitals and had both undergone at least one surgery.