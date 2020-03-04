Now that voters have given them the option, many area liquor stores say they plan to be open for business this Sunday.
Others say they don’t yet know what they are going to do, but will decide by the end of the week.
The results of Tuesday’s election — which included Tulsa County voters’ approval for liquor stores to operate on Sundays — are scheduled to be officially certified Friday.
Among those taking immediate advantage of the law change, Modern Spirits, 401 E. 11th St., will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“That’s subject to change going forward,” store employee Jolee McCullar said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes and if we need to stay open till 9 or if 5 p.m. will do.”
The proposition to end the decades-old blue law passed with 73% in favor. Similar propositions passed Tuesday in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties.
B&B Liquor Warehouse, 7002 S. Mingo Road, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Trystan Robison, B&B employee, said the sense she gets is that customers will take advantage of the change.
“A lot of people I’ve talked to say they are excited about it and that they plan to come in on Sundays,” she said.
The owner of Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits, 3324 E. 31st St., says she doesn’t know yet what their plan will be Sunday.
“We are still discussing how we actually want to go about that,” Mary Stewart said. “It affects our employees. We don’t want anyone working too many hours a week. But we will figure it out.”
Talor Gray, sales manager for both Downtown Discount Liquor & Wine, 12 N. Utica Ave., and Pine and Peoria Liquor and Wine, 1605 N. Peoria Ave. F, said the two stores will be open most likely from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
They will adjust the hours as needed going forward.
“I doubt if we’ll ever open before noon,” he said, adding that they want to be sensitive to employees’ church or other Sunday morning traditions.
“This has been a long time coming,” Gray added. “For years and years, people have been wanting Sunday service. I’ve been in here doing inventory on a Sunday and had people almost pull the door off the hinges. They don’t know what day it is. It may be Saturday for them.”
McCullar said she’s not sure what to expect this Sunday at B&B.
“But I think it will definitely be good for us in the long run because we get so many people coming in on Saturday,” feeling the pressure to buy then because Sunday isn’t an option, she added.
