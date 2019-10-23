The National Weather Service on Wednesday said a tornado rated a "low-end" EF-1 touched down between Coweta and Wagoner on Sunday night.
The tornado had winds of 85-90 mph, damaged a house, and blew down trees and power poles, the weather service in Tulsa said.
Another E-1 tornado was was confirmed north of Scraper in Cherokee County, where trees were uprooted and limbs broken.
They were among three tornadoes recorded in the state during Sunday night's and Monday morning's storms.
The other tornado, also rated an EF-1, developed about 6 miles northwest of Watts in Adair County and traveled about 9 miles toward Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
The tornadoes brought the state's total for the year to 143 so far, two shy of the record of 145 tornadoes set in 1999. Tornado records go back to 1950.
Experts have said that the fall can sometimes bring a second severe weather season to the state — in addition to the spring — but that there is considerable year-to-year variability.
According to the weather service’s Oklahoma tornado statistics dating from 1950 to 2018, the highest number of tornadoes by far occur in April, May and June.
While the numbers vary each year, more tornadoes have occurred in September and October between 1950 and 2018 in Oklahoma than any other month except for March, April, May and June.
Last year, there were 12 tornadoes in October, nearly half as many as the highest total of 23 in May.
In 1998, there were 27 tornadoes in the state in October, the most of any month that year and the most ever recorded in that month.
But in many years, there have been no tornadoes in the state in September and/or October, according to the records.