...FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL INCREASES FRIDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...
CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND
WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...
CRAIG...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...
MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...
PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND
WAGONER.
* FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
* BANDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP OVER
EASTERN OKLAHOMA FRIDAY AND MOVE INTO WESTERN ARKANSAS FRIDAY
NIGHT IN ASSOCIATION WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY.
CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR STORMS TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME
AREAS. A BROAD SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS ARE EXPECTED,
ESPECIALLY ALONG AND TO THE EAST OF HIGHWAY 69, FROM MIDDAY
FRIDAY TO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY. A FEW LOCATIONS
MAY PICK UP AS MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES.
* SINCE VEGETATION IS DORMANT, MORE OF THIS HEAVY RAINFALL WILL
BECOME RUNOFF AND WILL RAISE THE QUICK ONSET FLASH FLOOD THREAT.
IN ADDITION, SEVERAL MAIN-STEM RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO FLOOD FROM
THE HEAVY RAINS, ESPECIALLY THE ILLINOIS, POTEAU AND KIAMICHI
RIVER BASINS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
Friday's outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
"Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and isolated large hail are all possible, especially across parts of eastern Texas into Louisiana Friday afternoon into the overnight hours," the center said.
Much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, is in the "slight" risk for severe weather Friday, the second-lowest category.
A larger area of northeast Texas and eastern Louisiana — including the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area — are in a "significant severe" area, according to the SPC.
The area includes 11.4 million people, it said.
Much of eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas is also under a flash flood watch from Friday afternoon until late Friday night.
"Conditions will be favorable for storms to train over the same areas," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"A broad swath of 2- to 4-inch rains are expected, especially along and to the east of (U.S.) 69, from midday Friday to the early morning hours on Saturday. A few locations may pick up as much as 5 to 6 inches."
Meanwhile, Saturday's forecast for Tulsa area continues to include sleet and snow with 2-3 inches expected.
As of Thursday, the Tulsa-area forecast was for rain likely before 3 a.m. Saturday, then rain or freezing rain. Chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning was 100%.
Saturday's forecast was for periods of freezing rain or sleet before 9 a.m., then periods of snow, with temperatures falling to 26 degrees by 11 a.m., and northwest winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation was 80%.
Sunday was expected to be sunny with a high of 51.
10 years ago: Tulsa's last white Christmas was after a 2009 blizzard
