...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...
ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER.
* FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL STEADILY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH
THE MORNING HOURS AND BECOME WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE EVENING. CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR SHOWERS AND
STORMS TO REPEATEDLY TRACK ACROSS THE SAME REGION DURING THE
EVENING HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN A CORRIDOR OF HEAVY RAINFALL
TOTALS. A SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS IS EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY
SOUTHEAST OF INTERSTATE 44. ISOLATED LOCATIONS FROM FAR
SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS MAY RECEIVE AS
MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN BEFORE SUNRISE SATURDAY.
* SOIL CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY BECOME SATURATED AND ALLOW FOR A
QUICK TRANSITION TOWARD RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAINS. THIS WILL
RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID ONSET FLOODING, AND ALSO
CONTRIBUTE TO MORE SUBSTANTIAL RISES ON AREA MAIN STEM RIVERS.
RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS ARE CURRENTLY IN EFFECT FOR THE
EXPECTATION OF SUBSTANTIAL RIVER RISES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 2 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD
MADISON WASHINGTON AR
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CRAIG CREEK
DELAWARE MAYES OKMULGEE
OTTAWA ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER
LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
PUSHMATAHA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE,
CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS,
FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO, HUNTSVILLE, JAY,
MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, POTEAU,
PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL,
TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
Update 11:40 a.m.: Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner and Cherokee counties are under a tornado warning until 12:15 p.m. About 11:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado at any time was located about 6 miles north of Sequoyah State Park moving northeast at 30 mph.
Radar indicated rotation within the storm. The weather service advises those affected take cover now.
A strong storm system will bring thunderstorms Friday followed by 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, Tulsa and all of eastern and central Oklahoma is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Friday.
High temperatures are expected to plunge 35 degrees from Friday to Saturday, with north winds 10-20 mph and gusting to 25 mph on Saturday and a high of 29 degrees.
The Tulsa metro is expected to see 1-2 inches of snow, while Bartlesville and areas north may have 3-4 inches, forecasters said.
The snow is expected to accumulate, despite recent high temperatures in the 60s, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"It really depends on the rate of fall, but we've got some really cold air coming in," he said. "It may be warmer below the (ground) surface, but it's going to be cold at the surface and it's going to accumulate."
He said a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet, then snow will also allow wintry precipitation to accumulate on streets and highways.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman also had much of the south-central United States — including Tulsa — in the "enhanced" to "moderate" category for severe weather on Friday.
"Review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today," the SPC said.
"The most dangerous corridor for strong tornadoes and intense damaging winds should be centered on northeast Texas through northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas this evening through the overnight," the center said.
Tulsa and all of eastern Oklahoma and much of Arkansas also is under flash flood watch from noon until late Friday night.
"Conditions will be favorable for showers and storms to repeatedly track across the same region during the evening hours," the weather service in Tulsa said.
"This will result in a corridor of heavy rainfall totals. A swath of 2 to 4 inch rains is expected, especially southeast of Interstate 44. Isolated locations from far southeast Oklahoma into far northwest Arkansas may receive as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain before sunrise Saturday."
Tulsa averages 2.7 inches of snow in January, 1.8 inches in February and 2.1 inches in March, according to the weather service.
The last measurable snowfall in Tulsa was Nov. 11, when 0.10 of an inch fell, Sellers said.
The last snowfall of an inch or more for Tulsa was Nov. 12, 2018, when 1.6 inches fell, he said.
10 years ago: Tulsa's last white Christmas was after a 2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
2009 blizzard
Journalism worth your time and money
Featured: A look inside the National Weather Center
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.