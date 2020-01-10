1:50 p.m. The tornado warning for Cherokee, Delaware and Mayes counties will continue until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles east of Peggs about 1:49 p.m., moving northeast at 50 mph. A trained spotter reported a brief tornado occurred near Lost City about 1:40 p.m, but the National Weather Service will later confirm.
1:31 p.m.: Cherokee, Delaware and Mayes counties are under a tornado warning until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hulbert moving northeast at 50 mph about 1:30 p.m.
1:48 p.m.: The tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.
1:38 p.m.: Craig, Nowata, Cherokee and Wagoner counties are no longer under a tornado warning.
1:37 p.m. McIntosh, Muskogee and Pittsburg counties are under a tornado warning until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Eufala about 1:37 p.m., moving northeast at 35 mph.
1:31 p.m.: Cherokee, Delaware and Mayes counties are under a tornado warning until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hulbert moving northeast at 50 mph about 1:30 p.m.
1:11 p.m.: McIntosh and Pittsburg counties are under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Crowder, moving northeast at 50 mph.
1:05 p.m.: Cherokee, Muskogee and Wagoner counties are under a tornado warning until 1:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado at any time was located about 4 miles southwest of Muskogee about 1:04 p.m. moving northeast at 30 mph.
Muskogee tornado sirens were activated.
12:15 p.m.: The tornado warning for Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner and Cherokee counties has been allowed to expire.
Update 11:40 a.m.: Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner and Cherokee counties are under a tornado warning until 12:15 p.m. About 11:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado at any time was located about 6 miles north of Sequoyah State Park moving northeast at 30 mph.
Radar indicated rotation within the storm. The weather service advises those affected to take cover now.
A strong storm system will bring thunderstorms Friday followed by 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, Tulsa and all of eastern and central Oklahoma is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Friday.
High temperatures are expected to plunge 35 degrees from Friday to Saturday, with north winds 10-20 mph and gusting to 25 mph on Saturday and a high of 29 degrees.
The Tulsa metro is expected to see 1-2 inches of snow, while Bartlesville and areas north may have 3-4 inches, forecasters said.
The snow is expected to accumulate, despite recent high temperatures in the 60s, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"It really depends on the rate of fall, but we've got some really cold air coming in," he said. "It may be warmer below the (ground) surface, but it's going to be cold at the surface and it's going to accumulate."
He said a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet, then snow will also allow wintry precipitation to accumulate on streets and highways.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman also had much of the south-central United States — including Tulsa — in the "enhanced" to "moderate" category for severe weather on Friday.
"Review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today," the SPC said.
"The most dangerous corridor for strong tornadoes and intense damaging winds should be centered on northeast Texas through northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas this evening through the overnight," the center said.
Tulsa and all of eastern Oklahoma and much of Arkansas also is under flash flood watch from noon until late Friday night.
"Conditions will be favorable for showers and storms to repeatedly track across the same region during the evening hours," the weather service in Tulsa said.
"This will result in a corridor of heavy rainfall totals. A swath of 2 to 4 inch rains is expected, especially southeast of Interstate 44. Isolated locations from far southeast Oklahoma into far northwest Arkansas may receive as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain before sunrise Saturday."
Tulsa averages 2.7 inches of snow in January, 1.8 inches in February and 2.1 inches in March, according to the weather service.
The last measurable snowfall in Tulsa was Nov. 11, when 0.10 of an inch fell, Sellers said.
The last snowfall of an inch or more for Tulsa was Nov. 12, 2018, when 1.6 inches fell, he said.
10 years ago: Tulsa's last white Christmas was after a 2009 blizzard
