By Kelly Bostian • Tulsa World
Eugene Bowers survived two major flood events in the past 35 years, and the 88-year-old said the most recent actually was not the worst.
“That was 1986,” Bowers said this week. “The Corps said that time the water wouldn’t come across 18th Street and all the sudden it was 55 inches deep in my house.”
In May 2019 it was the same place, same house, but “things were a little better this time, the information from the Corps, and we got more help from the county and from FEMA afterwards,” he said.
One year ago this week the weather wind-whipped, soaked, stranded and displaced Oklahomans with tornadoes followed by several days of heavy rain that the Arkansas River Basin just couldn’t drain away fast enough. In Tulsa the Arkansas River hit flood stage on May 22 and didn’t drop again until June 1. In Muskogee it hit flood stage on May 21 and didn’t retreat until June 12.
Bowers is one of a relative few who can say he owned and refurbished the same home after surviving two of Tulsa’s greatest floods of record. Not unlike its caretaker, the outside appearances have changed but the home has a solid foundation and the supporting structures are still original and strong.
Bowers and his wife, Imogene, are back in the home, originally built in 1971, and he is back to working the rich backyard garden soil he has turned and tended and amended for decades to get it where it’s just right for his corn, peas, okra, tomatoes, squash, watermelons and cantaloupes.
“He is still very active,” Imogene said of her husband of seven years and good friend of nearly five decades.
“His wife died in 2012 and my husband died in May of the same year,” she explained. “We had all been friends for 41 years.”
In 1986 Bowers said he was “stuck,” without options to move out of the floodplain. He spent years rebuilding the home. This time he is simply settled and plans to stay. He had plenty of help rebuilding this time. Imogene has six grown children and he has four.
“They did a lot of work and we hired out the rest,” he said.
Emergency crews warned them as water approached last May. They had time to haul away major appliances and some furniture, he said.
They stayed with family a few nights but then moved into a motel and then back into the home after about a month. One bedroom was cleaned and had fresh drywall and one bathroom was operable, he said.
“FEMA money, we got it pretty fast,” he said. “It pretty much covered the materials but that’s about it. What the county did was they brought in Dumpsters and left them out where we could keep filling them up. That really helped.”
He is not going to buy flood insurance, which he said he canceled a few years ago when premiums tripled. At his age, odds are pretty low he and his home will see another major flood, he said.
“Let’s be realistic,” he chuckled.
After living in a flood zone for nearly 50 years, Bowers said people should recognize one major issue around flooding.
“We have a problem of people who issue building permits in flood zones. That’s basically the problem,” he said.
Among the blessed
The night of May 20, 2019, Mother Nature smashed their home down upon them as she ripped other parts of it away but Edward Spencer and his wife, Karen, walked away without a scratch.
“God had his hand on us,” Edward Spencer said one year and one day after a tornado hit his 15-acre property north of Peggs. “It was ten-thirty at night. We knew it was coming and we were going to the cellar but we didn’t make it.”
The storm cellar is about 30 feet outside the back door of their home.
“Really if we were about 30 seconds faster, if we would have made it out the back door, we would be gone,” he said. “The porch and everything back there was gone.”
The tornado passed over “in just a few minutes, pretty fast,” he said. They were caught between their kitchen and living room, one of only a few safe spots in the home.
“The house, the vehicles, garage, shop, we lost everything. It was all totaled,” he said.
Special classic car insurance is covering a rebuild of his 1972 Chevy pickup. The home, shop, tools and other cars were covered, too, he said.
“The only thing not covered was my ’55 Chevy, my classic car,” he said. “It was all taken apart in the shop and I was still working on it so it wasn’t insured. I lost a lot of stuff there.”
They found chrome parts that had been neatly stowed on a shelf in the shop scattered about the property, all of it bent and ruined, he said.
“We have been fortunate,” he said. “The insurance worked out really good and with a year’s labor we have pertnear everything replaced and haven’t spent a lot out-of-pocket.”
Clearing storm debris from the acreage is all that remains. That and his second retirement, he said.
When the 74-year-old contractor started to rebuild his own place, word got around that he was back in business. Unsure of the insurance situation at the time, he took some jobs.
“I’ve got two more to finish and then I’m going back into retirement... That was a long hard year for an old man,” he said with a chuckle.
Between the creeks
May 21 has not been a banner day at the David Dick household the past couple years.
It is always his father Lonnie’s birthday, which is good, but in 2019 the longtime residents of the spot where Hominy Creek flows into Bird Creek off 96th Street North woke up to find the yard surrounded by water.
This year the date saw his father headed to the hospital for at least a couple of nights, he said.
“They’re doing tests today and hopefully he’ll get to come back home,” David Dick said Friday.
The creeks converge near their home and flow on either side of their property. Bird Creek hit its fourth-highest crest of record at 31.29 feet last May 21, just a foot lower than the 1959 record and the highest since 1974.
“I was asleep and woke up and looked out my back door and I saw water out by my garden so I got some stuff out of the house,” Dick said. “I didn’t put other stuff up high or on stilts or anything though because I didn’t think it would come up that high.”
But it did, and quickly.
“It was up over the arms of my recliner, so about three, three-and-a-half feet inside. I lost a lot of stuff, probably $3,000 or $4,000 worth of tools, my carpentry stuff,” he said.
Dick’s house is a remodeled steel barn behind his parent’s home, where his father, Lonnie, has lived all his life.
During the flood, Dick slept in his old F-150 pickup on 96th Street to keep watch over the property. While the place was still surrounded by water and his parents stayed at a friend’s home, he moved in and started tearing out the carpet and making other repairs, he said.
Everyone is re-settled and his garden looks good this year, but some flooded parts of the property have yet to be addressed and he’s just trying to work and get ahead again, he said.
“I’m still operating in the red after all that,” he said.
The last house
Samantha Karnes had only one concern when police walked door-to-door to warn of flooding in what was then Riverside Mobile Home Park near the Arkansas River at Muskogee the afternoon of May 21, 2019.
“All I was thinking is we need to get the kids out and go,” she said.
She and her mother and stepfather packed up clothing, personal belongings and the beds for her sons A.J., then 3, and Leon, 9.
With help from family, the Red Cross, local churches and her co-workers at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, they got by, she said. The family spent a month in a single motel room with two beds, plus a cot for her eldest son—plus a spot for the new family dog, a Weimaraner puppy named Ice.
As the family shared a motel room and cooked meals of donated food with a microwave, electric skillet and a portable burner, the river crept into the mobile home park and up the sides of the elevated home until it was “above the electric sockets” inside, she said.
“When we went back to look, it was totaled. It was pretty bad. The floors were nasty,” she said.
Insurance covered the remaining balance on the loan for the mobile home but there were no extras, she said.
“My coworkers, they helped with getting money up for us to stay at the motel and if I needed food or something they would help with that. It’s a pretty good crew there,” she said.
The motel stay was a challenge, especially with morning bathroom rotations involving two young boys — and a puppy.
Her miniature electric kitchen was a success.
“Hey, now that worked,” she said.
The trailer park owners allowed the family to take an empty residence after the river receded and during construction of a new unit.
Five months after evacuating they returned “home” in mid-October to a house that sits higher off the ground and is a four-bedroom instead of three. Instead of buying, they are leasing the unit from new owners of the mobile home park, now called Bella Vista Village.
“All the houses that were between us and the river, that’s all gone now,” she said. “That’s all temporary RV camping only so if the water comes up they can roll out. We’re the last house in this row now.”
“We’re doing pretty good,” she said of her family. “We’ve got it almost back to normal. You just can’t let it get you down. If you do you’ll fall and not get back up. You have to keep moving forward.”