A mother is seeking a refund for her daughter's booked wedding at the Mayo Hotel after COVID-19 nixed matrimonial plans.
In April 2019, Melinda Gilliss booked the hotel for a wedding scheduled for late March 2020. Gilliss had paid about $13,000 in advance of the ceremony, according to the civil suit filed Monday in Tulsa County District Court.
About the time COVID-19 become more than just an international headline, Gilliss reportedly requested reimbursement. Mayo Hotel executives countered with an $18,300 invoice, according to the petition. The additional monies were for late cancellation fees.
"The Gillisses just felt that having 300 guests, some of whom were elderly, would have been very unsafe and risky," said Tracy Robinett, who represents the Gillisses.
Gilliss' daughter and the groom had a small wedding at a private home. Mayo Hotel President Macy Snyder-Amatucci said Wednesday that the Gillisses canceled with less than 24 hours notice.
The week leading up to a wedding and reception, Snyder-Amatucci said, is when wedding parties sign various documentation and make payments and when hotel staff is scheduled and food ordered. Food for their wedding was being prepared when the cancellation was made.
Snyder-Amatucci said the hotel has been offering flexibility for postponements and rescheduling. She did not have information about the Gilliss' lawsuit.
The Gillisses initially sought arbitration on the matter. According to an exhibit filed with the civil suit, Mayo President Macy Snyder-Amatucci declined arbitration "as the time for the performance of the agreement has expired."
"The Gillisses canceled their wedding which the hotel was fully prepared to execute," Snyder-Amatucci states in an email filed with the petition.
The email further states that the hotel did "not have time to take them (the Gillisses) to court over the additional monies owed..."
The Gillisses and Mayo Hotel staff had reportedly been in communication up through March as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in the U.S.
On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the pandemic. On March 16, Mayor G.T. Bynum declared a civil emergency. The wedding was scheduled for March 21.
The Gillisses are seeking cancellation of the contract under its "force majeure" clause, which can be described as the "act of God" consideration. The clause essentially frees parties of liability or obligation when significant events or circumstances, beyond the control of the parties, prevents execution of a contract.
Force majeure clauses are not uncommon in contracts, but are not often the point of litigation in a suit. Whether COVID-19 was an act of God precluding contractual obligations will vary by case.
The suit alleges a breach of contract and seeks a declaratory judgment seeking reimbursement for the payments already made, associated court costs and to end liability of the parties to one another. Court dates have not yet been scheduled.