Work that recently began on Interstate 44 in west Tulsa is just the start of a major makeover in the corridor that may take the better part of a decade to complete, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said.
But the end result — after an estimated $350 million to $400 million in improvements — will be worth it, they say.
“We are really excited about it,” said Randle White, division engineer for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Plans call for the widening of both I-44 and U.S. 75 near and at the interchange of the two highways, a complete redesign of the interchange, and bridge replacements and widenings at Union Avenue and 33rd West Avenue.
The eastbound and westbound bridge replacements at 33rd West Avenue began Monday and are expected to be completed in spring 2021. That project is the first of many planned for the area.
During a public forum on Thursday night at Webster High School, ODOT had charts and maps showing additional work in five “packages” or phases.
The first phase is the widening of I-44 to six lanes between the Arkansas River and Union Avenue, along with replacing and expanding the Union Avenue bridge from two lanes to four.
That project is expected to go out for bids later this year and could begin at the end of the year or the beginning of 2021, White said. Once started, the widening project could last 16-18 months, he said.
It is ahead of schedule because of a $45 million federal grant announced in 2018.
I-44 between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/Interstate 244 split is the oldest section of interstate highway in Oklahoma.
Other planned phases of improvement include the widening of U.S. 75 from about 61st Street to 41st Street, along with some additional “flyover” ramps at the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange, set for 2027.
ODOT will have to conduct a right-of-way study for the widening of U.S. 75 and interchange improvement, White said.
The right-of-way study mainly will be for utilities, but some homes and businesses also could be affected, he said.
“I don’t know what it is yet, because we don’t have the design done,” he said. “It’s very early in the preliminary design. Not even 30%.”
One thing is certain: ODOT currently has no plans to completely reconstruct the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange at once, but in phases.
“Not unless we win the lottery,” White joked. “It would take a lot of money for us to do it all at once.”
Plans also call for the widening of I-44 from about Union Avenue west to the western I-244 split.
However, design work and funding that phase also has not yet been completed and many details are yet-to-be determined, White said.
“This is kind of what we’ve kind of come up with conceptually on the (project) phasing,” he said of the overall improvements.
“Depending on funding … we could break these up into other sections and do some mini (project) packages,” he said.
Asked about the possibility of sound barrier walls in west Tulsa, White said a noise study will be done to determine if they are needed.
However, he said, “There’s a lot of (nearby) streets here. Obviously, you’d need a gap so people can get in and out of the street. And if you have a gap there, the sound will go through. So sometimes, even though it may warrant a sound wall, if you’ve got those gaps ... it may not do any good.”
ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell compared the west Tulsa I-44 improvements’ cost to those east on I-44 several years ago between Riverside Drive and Yale Avenue, which she said was about $380 million.
Those improvements took years.
Of the finished I-44 product east of the river, White said: “That’s what we want to do here,” in west Tulsa.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces that we have to be ready (for) and we have to be able to adapt, and our deal is — if there’s money available, we want to find a way to bring it to Tulsa and make improvements on this corridor,” he said.
FEATURED VIDEO