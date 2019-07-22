The westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway just east of downtown were narrowed Monday as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.
The highway, also marked as Oklahoma 51/U.S. 64, has been narrowed to two lanes westbound between 21st Street and the Inner Dispersal Loop.
The eastbound lanes in the area have also been narrowed.
"Drivers can expect significant delays in the corridor, especially during peak travel times," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The lane closures are for work on bridges on the BA that include two at Lewis Avenue, two at 15th Street and also a westbound bridge over the Union Pacific rail line.
All were built in 1968 and have required increased maintenance in recent years due to emergency repairs or other issues, ODOT said.
The $14 million project will include new bridge decks and substructure repairs to each.
The project is expected to be complete in late 2020, weather permitting, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
With an average of 89,400 and 92,800 vehicles per day between Peoria Avenue and 21st Street, the affected area of the BA Expressway is one of the most heavily traveled areas in the Tulsa metro, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts.
Meanwhile, progress on replacing pavement and bridge work on the eastbound, south leg of the IDL is continuing, along with bridge work on the northbound, east leg of the loop. The eastbound south leg remains closed along with portions of the northbound east leg.
"They are moving very quickly out there," Mitchell said.
The $25 million IDL project is expected to be completed by the beginning of next year, weather permitting.
For daily traffic updates and closures, check the ”Traffic Advisories” section on ODOT’s website.