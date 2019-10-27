A return to rainy conditions with highs in the 40s is expected this week, with some areas having a slight chance for freezing precipitation, forecasters said.
"Areas of drizzle will develop Monday along and north of a cold front which will become stationary from far northwest Arkansas through southeast Oklahoma," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"A passing disturbance will increase the areas of rain Monday night with a transition toward light freezing drizzle possible for locations northwest of Interstate 44. Any icing will be no more than trace amounts on elevated surfaces.
"Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday through Wednesday ahead of another storm system, which is forecast to move through the region Wednesday night and Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the region Tuesday through Wednesday," forecasters said.
Tulsa could have 2.5 inches or more of rain, forecasters said.
"Conditions may again support a light wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning northwest of Interstate 44 before the precipitation ends. Currently, any winter weather amounts are likely to remain very light.
"Some uncertainties remain with timing of the cold air before the precipitation ends which impacts the overall wintry potential. Continue to monitor latest forecasts."
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of drizzle before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 40. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.