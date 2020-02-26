After a Friday court ruling in Delaware County, only the fate of the chickens involved is clear at this point.
District Judge Barry Denny’s ruling against the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s issuance of successive temporary permits that allowed construction of a chicken farm to raise up to 300,000 birds at a time for nearly a year is under discussion between attorneys on all sides.
The water well permit was immediately revoked, but it was to expire on Monday, anyway, according to OWRB. The water was not immediately shut off, however.
“Those chickens had nothing to do with the agency and company making bad decisions, and we’re not going to endanger their health and welfare — at least not until they are headed to market,” said attorney Jason Aamodt of Indian Environmental Law Group in Tulsa. “But on the other side of that is the long-term solution, and we really want to see a resolution happen in a reasonable time frame.”
State and industry representatives said Tuesday that they are weighing options. Meanwhile, Delaware County residents who have protested the way the poultry industry expanded in their area are celebrating.
Aamodt represented seven plaintiffs in the suit that sought a preliminary injunction against the OWRB’s issuance of a string of temporary well permits.
None of the attorneys said they could rule out the possibility of an appeal to a higher court.
“We are still evaluating the decision and what it might mean and what our options are,” said OWRB general counsel Sara Gibson.
“We are reviewing the opinion as is and trying to evaluate where we go from here,” said attorney Blaine Nice of the Oklahoma City-based Fellers Snider Attorneys at Law. He represents Chan Tran and Donna Nguyen of Arkansas, who own the farm and were named as interested parties.
Residents who live close to the farm protested an initial well permit application in March 2018 with worries about their water supplies and pollution. The farm was built close to the homes prior to a setback rule adopted by the state last February that prevents big operations from building within 1,000 feet of occupied dwellings.
Although residents protested, OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham issued a 90-day provisional temporary permit, or PTP, to allow the farm to build and begin operating without a hearing.
As the state issued successive 90-day permits, the residents sued for a preliminary injunction, and they prevailed on Friday.
The public hearing process for the farm’s long-term permit is still pending. OWRB has cited a backlog of cases.
“We can’t authorize them to take any water out of that well right now,” Gibson said.
The farm could continue to raise chickens with water brought in by truck, however.
Key points of Denny’s ruling demand that because of anti-backsliding provisions under the Oklahoma Clean Water Act, the OWRB must consider possible surface and groundwater impacts before issuing permits.
The ruling also says the agency can no longer issue any temporary permits without a public process if a protest is filed and that it can issue only one 90-day permit, not successive permits.
Aamodt expressed a limited patience for the process ahead.
“We have been in discussion with lawyers for the other party, and we really want to see a resolution happen in a reasonable time frame,” he said. “For over a year the agency and (Simmons Foods) were aware this was a potential outcome, and now here they stand, flat-footed.”
Plaintiffs and other residents celebrated the ruling as long-awaited validation from an official source.
Green Country Guardians organizer Pam Kingfisher said the judge’s recognition of the plaintiffs as Cherokee citizens and his recognition of environmental concerns stood out to her.
“I’m still stunned and trying to absorb just what a win this is,” she said. “To have Cherokee plaintiffs recognized in this way is huge for us... OWRB has not upheld its responsibility to protect all water and all users in this state and now for the first time they will have to consider water quality, not just quantity.”
Lou Cochran, a plaintiff who lives immediately east of the chicken farm and testified during the trial, repeated that she has turned to her faith.
“I really didn’t expect it — to win,” she said. “People are saying now, ‘You must be so excited!’ and I am,” she said. “I felt like God answered our prayers.”
Cochran said she knows the issue is far from over but she said she will continue to pray.
”And I’m praying I don’t have to go back on that witness stand again, that is nerve-racking,” she said.
