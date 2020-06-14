It’s a question African Americans like Ramona Curtis have been hearing often from their white friends of late.
What can I do?
“They’ve reached out or come up to me, just asking me how am I doing — what can I do,” said Curtis, Tulsa Community College director for diversity outreach programs.
She said she’s been open to the questions, which were sparked by George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests. They’ve come so regularly, she added, that she’s addressed it on social media, where she’s posted advice.
On Thursday, Curtis joined a virtual panel discussion that also offered some practical suggestions on the topic.
Titled “What Can Whites Do to be Anti-racist,” the online event was hosted by TCC and its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Panelists also included the Rev. David Wiggs of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church; and Jo Welter, executive director for the Community Race Relations Coalition in Waco, Texas.
Organizers define “anti-racist” as taking action against racism rather than being simply opposed to it in principle.
“I do believe most whites don’t just want to find out what they can do, but they also want to know the best way to do it,” said moderator Vicki Jones, director for the TCC/TRIO Educational Opportunity Center. She added that she hoped listeners would “leave with some concrete suggestions that you can apply in your daily lives.”
As she’s suggested to friends, Curtis said a good place to start is better educating yourself on both the country’s history and current events.
Then, she added, you will better understand the idea of “white privilege.”
“When I talk about that, I don’t start there,” Curtis said. “You say ‘white privilege,’ and the response is ‘oh, so you’re calling me a racist.’ I start with privilege itself and the different privileges that exist.”
Curtis said she’s benefited from certain privileges herself.
“I have to watch myself,” she said, “because I know being educated and being of a certain socioeconomic class, there are some blind spots I have when I’m working with people who are marginalized. If I can do that, then it is on our white community to think about the blind spots that they may have.”
Welter agreed, adding that to be anti-racist “I must understand that (racism) is systemic and that I was favored and I was privileged, even if I didn’t know it, even if I didn’t ask for it. That’s just the way the structure has been set up, and the system favors me.”
If whites can see that, and listen to people of color to learn more about it, “then you’re ready to take some action or make some personal commitments toward change,” Welter said.
One of those actions will involve talking, the panelists agreed.
That includes being open to friends of different races who might want to talk to you about race.
And also, talking to white friends or family who may have racist views.
Wiggs offered tips for having uncomfortable conversations.
In church seminars on dealing with controversial topics, “we really emphasize listening,” he said. “We emphasize coming with a perspective that all people are a child of God, or that we’re all part of the human family.”
“Go in listening to learn, to try to seriously hear what the other person has to say,” he added.
Most people go into these conversations thinking “this is a debate and the way you win a debate is to make the other person look bad or stupid or inaccurate. ... That doesn’t build rapport.”
Welter said she has noticed a shift since Floyd’s death.
“White people are beginning to understand that this is not a black problem at all,” she said. “It’s really much more of a white problem. It really is up to us to solve it.”
She added that black people have responsibilities, too, such as “forgiveness and understanding when we white people are stumbling around trying to make a difference and trying to be different ourselves.”
“But generally,” Welter added, “this is up to white people to solve, not people of color.”
Of course, she acknowledged, once white people begin to understand how the system benefits them, they might question why they would want to change it.
She has an answer for that:
“The thing is, we’re all miserable. And the sigh of relief that the entire Earth will breathe when we solve this problem of ‘us against them’ will be heard throughout the universe.”
“We long to be together and we’re all miserable,” Welter said.
