Tammie Byrd had worked in child welfare for almost 20 years. She and her husband, Franklin, had been empty-nesters for 10, when the last of their four adult children left home.
Adoption was something they had never considered.
Then, Tammie met a 13-year-old girl in foster care who made her feel like she was looking in the mirror at her own, misunderstood teenage self.
“Something just hit me,” Tammie said. “I didn’t know what he was going to say because our babies are in their late 20s, but I sent my husband the video. He called me immediately after he watched it and he said, ‘Let me guess. You want to foster her?’
“At this point, I got emotional. I said, ‘No, we need her. I want to adopt her. He said, ‘Let’s go get her. What do we need to do?’ ”
The
was Hannah M.’s 3½-minute interview for the Oklahoma Heart Gallery, a website used to raise public awareness about the need for permanent families for hundreds of children in custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services whose parents have had their parental rights terminated. video
Tammie worked at DHS and had been assigned in November 2018 to transport Hannah and another child in foster care halfway across the state to a photo and video shoot for the Heart Gallery.
When she learned a few months later that yet another family that considered adopting Hannah had opted out, she couldn’t understand why.
“I was worried about her. I was curious about her. I wanted to know how her video went. It was just curiosity,” Tammie said. “The truth is, this child looks horrible on paper — but that is not the child I met.”
She remembered how amazing Hannah had been with the awkward, shy 10-year-old boy also along for that long car ride and the five or six hours of waiting at the Oklahoma Heart Gallery production day.
“She was so kind to him. She mothered him like a big sister and I seen her heart,” Tammie said. “Throughout the day, I saw her looking after him and they had never met before.”
Two-foot-tall case file
Hannah had been in state custody since age 6, and all of her siblings had been adopted in the years since they were removed from their home. Tammie learned Hannah had a case file nearly two feet tall and had been in 30-40 different foster care settings.
“I lost count,” said Hannah, shaking her head.
Still, Tammie said she never read any of Hannah’s conduct records — even after it would have been ethical to do so during a full disclosure period right before the adoption.
“I didn’t need to read those papers because I know on paper, she looks like a rebellious, loud, mouthy kid. And she is kind of a rebellious, loud, mouthy kid — but so am I,” she said, laughing. “I was more of a juvenile delinquent. I had lived in different places when I was younger — my aunt’s, my cousin’s — but all of these places I was in, nobody saw me. They only heard me because I was loud and used humor to cover up a lot of scars. She was the same.
“Her behaviors were sometimes extreme due to her environment, and now, you would never know she was not a typical child who was born in this family.”
‘Baby Byrd’
Because the Byrds live in Coffeyville, Kansas, the adoption process was slightly complicated by a statutory agreement between all 50 states that sets forth special requirements before a child can be placed out of state, called the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children.
In the meantime, DHS allowed Tammie to serve as Hannah’s mentor worker, meaning they could speak by phone two to three times a week, on one condition.
“She knew another family wanted her, but she had no clue it was me. We didn’t want to set her up for failure,” Tammie said.
Finally, on July 3, the Byrds received the permission they needed from the state of Kansas to bring Hannah home for a 30-day visit.
“I was figuring it out,” Hannah said, recalling the moment her primary DHS caseworker, Karen Spencer, and Tammie broke the news to her via FaceTime that Tammie and her husband were the ones trying to adopt her. “I was kind of scared, honestly, because so many people had given up on me before. I was nervous, but also really excited.”
Two days after Hannah arrived in the Byrd home, Franklin, a truck driver, met his new daughter for the very first time.
“It has been a pretty good fit. I’m kind of surprised by how well we’ve gelled as a family,” he said.
The Byrds’ trial adoption period began the first week in August, but the typical requirement for a minimum of six months in this stage was waived because of Tammie’s work history at DHS and her established relationship with the child.
On Nov. 14, two days shy of the one-year anniversary of Tammie meeting Hannah, a judge familiar with Hannah’s case offered to make the adoption official by squeezing the hearing into his lunch break.
They wore T-shirts, specially made for the occasion, that read “Mama Byrd,” “Papa Byrd” and “Baby Byrd.” They were surrounded by their large, extended family and a handful of Tammie’s co-workers from the Oklahoma DHS Adoption Transition Unit.
In addition to getting a new last name, Hannah elected to make a totally fresh start by getting her first name legally changed to Raegyn. Still, she wanted both names disclosed in case her biological mother reads about her adoption.
“I want her to know I’m all right, that I’m happy,” said Raegyn, as her eyes suddenly brimmed with tears. “In this home, I have privacy, I’m respected. There’s no abuse, no neglect, no filth.”
These days, Raegyn also goes by a slew of pet names that Tammie and Franklin have for her, including “Our baby,” “Baby Byrd,” and “The Caboose.”
Her new, adult siblings and a host of aunts and uncles play an active role in her day-to-day life. And she quickly settled in to new past times, like raiding Tammie’s closet for clothes, and Saturday trips on the back of Franklin’s motorcycle for ice cream at McDonald’s, to visit family or to go to Toys For Tots events.
“I see myself so much in her, I feel like I can relate to her and kind of guess what she needs and what she wants,” said Tammie. “I know how I wanted to be talked to at her age, so I talk to her that way, and we’ve bonded.”
Franklin said he looks forward to returning home at the end of each of his days-long shifts of truck driving.
“She runs up and hugs me — it’s made me appreciate life a little more. It’s not just me and Tammy and the dogs,” he said.
‘I am a mom’
What does Raegyn wish more people like the Byrds, who weren’t looking to adopt, understood about teens in state custody in need of new homes?
“A. We’re fun; B. We clean up our own mess; and C. We wipe our own butt,” she said, cracking herself and her parents up.
Tammie interjected, while still laughing, “She heard that from me the other day, because we were discussing what kind of foster kid we would take and I said ‘If they can’t wipe their own butt, no way, no how.’ ”
“I figure there are four outcomes for kids who just age out of the system — prostitution, drugs, jail or death,” said Franklin, looking at Raegyn. “She can become a productive citizen now. She can go to college, she can be a mom, whatever she wants.”
Tammie, who recently took a different job in Kansas so she can always be close by for Raegyn, said she feels like she’s gotten her purpose in life back.
“I am a mom,” she said, choking up over those four words. “A lot of people say they could never be a foster parent because what if they get attached? I say that’s the point. Whether that child is with you a few days, a few weeks or a few months, they will carry with them that experience of knowing what a stable, loving home is like.”
Heart gallery: Dozens of children are waiting for adoption. Read their stories here.
Aaron W.
Aaron is a boy with a big personality and a beautiful smile. He says he can easily jump fences and loves to climb. He also loves to ride his bike in the country. Aaron describes himself as awesome and funny, which we certainly agree. His favorite movie is Superman and if he could own any animal it would be a pet goat. He aspires to be a Police Officer when he grows up. He wants to own a fast car and someday go to Las Vegas to see all the lights.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Abbigale P.
Abbigale is an impressive girl and has long range interests and goals. She loves concerts like Journey and Rianna. Sports are important to her life. She enjoys football, volleyball and cheerleading. Abbigale also loves playing drums and piano. She hopes to go to college and dreams of a full scholarship. Abbigale wants to be a surgeon. She does well at school and science, history and reading are her favorite subjects. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo courtesy of Ray Peaster
Amerie H.
Amerie has a smile that will light up a room. She is a sweet, curious, playful and outgoing young lady. Amerie makes friends easily. She is a typical young girl who loves shopping and going to Braums. She looks forward to holidays, particularly traditional holidays and her birthday.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Waits
Amon E., Navaeh E., Eziah E. & Julian E.
Julian is a happy, easy-going boy who enjoys school. He wants to be a game designer when he grows up.
Navaeh is a friendly, active and social girl who does well in school and enjoys coloring, swimming and drawing. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
Amon is also a social, happy boy who enjoys playing football and baseball. He also likes dancing, swimming and playing on a trampoline.
Eziah is a playful boy who says his favorite subject in school is recess! He loves swimming and wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster
Andrea G.
Andrea has a beautiful smile and is a very sweet girl. She enjoys everything girly, such as shopping, styling her hair, and having her nails polished. Andrea is also a big fan of OSU. Her caregivers say they enjoy spending time with her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Andrew S.
Andrew is reserved and respectful. He is also a smart and friendly young man. He is sports-oriented and plays almost any sport. He enjoys his uncles five dogs and hopes to join the Army one day. He would love to travel to the Bahamas!
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ashlee Jerry
Angel S.
Angel has a variety of interests. He loves outdoors and animals, but also likes Minecraft and soccer. Angel wants to be a programmer when he grows up. He also loves art and origami. If it was up to him he would have pizza and ice cream every day. When asked what super-power he would like to have, Angel said he would like to be Flash! Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo courtesy of Ray Peaster
Anna P.
Anna is an amicable teenager, who is a little shy but is working to overcome it. Her favorite movie is “Mama Mia.” She does well in school and art is her favorite. Anna loves all animals and hopes to be a veterinarian. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Sarah Vorva
Anonte S.
Anonte is a lovely little girl who loves music, particularly Beyoncé. She loves the company of others and enjoys attention. She enjoys having her hair styled and loves her pig tails. Anonte is most alert and responsive mid-morning or early afternoon.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Ardie "AJ" B.
Active and playful, AJ loves the outdoors. He likes riding his bike and swimming. AJ is fond of country and hip-hop music and his favorite singer is Carrie Underwood. He also loves video games. AJ hopes to become a fireman once he finishes school.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Autumn B.
Autumn has an outgoing personality and is generally an upbeat, happy teenager. She enjoys writing and reading, and loves rock music. Autumn is very smart and does well in school. She has a desire to travel the world and loves Greek mythology. Autumn would like to become a writer or costume designer.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Bailee P.
Bailee’s goal for the future is to be a pediatric nurse or ob-gyn ultrasound technician. She deeply wishes for a loving, supportive family that will help her achieve her goals. Bailee is an energetic, fun girl who loves art. She likes to paint, draw and color. Bailee would love to meet Austin Mahone, a pop and R&B singer. She’s happy talking on the telephone with friends and enjoys reading books with action and drama.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Barry Selke
Bailey R.
Bailey would like to become a veterinarian. She dreams of a loving, joyful family, maybe with horses and other animals! She would like to go to concerts and other places with her forever family. Bailey enjoys all music but particularly Carrie Underwood. She finds her music relaxing. Bailey would like to learn to play the piano. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Bradley B.
Bradley is an active boy who likes to play football, baseball or ride his bicycle. He loves the movie Cars 3. He would like to own a dog and name it Blackie. His dream job is to become a race car driver. He would like to own a Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger or a Camaro.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Bob Chance
Brandon & Bryan M.
Brandon is a happy, social young boy who loves the outdoors. He loves to hunt and fish as often as possible. He wants to live on a farm with animals he can take care of. He loves riding horses and is a talented steer rider. He also wants to continue attending his church.
Bryan is a friendly, active boy who is a big fan of dogs. He also loves music and video games. He is very active and enjoys playing football. He hopes to join the Marines in the future.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster
Brandon H.
Bradon is handsome, charming and respectful. He is a fun-loving teen who enjoys helping others and making friends. Brandon’s favorite music is by Kodak Black. He loves playing football and hanging out with his friends. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Brandon S.
Brandon can be reserved and quiet until he is discussing a particular topic of his personal interest. Brandon doesn’t like to be asked a lot of questions at one time. Caregivers have said that he is very loving and he has a good personality. He likes to watch movies and he enjoys listening to different kinds of music. He likes to spend time coloring and drawing. Art is his favorite subject and he actually excels in that area, especially in school. He likes receiving one-on-one attention and quality time from others. He does well in a structured routine; however, he is very adaptable, as he is able to adjust to a flexible environment as well. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Sarah Vorva
Bryce T.
Bryce is an optimistic, charming young man. He makes friends easily and likes to make them laugh. He does well in school and hopes to attend college when he graduates. He enjoys football. Bryce is cheerful and fun to be around. A truly kind and caring person.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Cadence W.
Cadence prefers her nickname, Cadena. She is outgoing, patient, loving and optimistic. Cadena does well in school. Her favorite subject is science. She dreams as big as she wants to go to college to be a zoologist or biologist. Cadena’s favorite pastime is drawing or being with pets. She hopes someday to go to London. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo By Gay Larson
Caleb A.
Caleb is active, curious, friendly and hardworking. He loves technology and has learned a great deal on the subject. Caleb enjoys soccer, playing video games and playing on his tablet. His music preferences are pop, electronic music and anything from Justin Bieber. Caleb loves spending time with his friends and encouraging them to not give up on their dreams. He enjoys art and would like to be an artist.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Chainey P.
Chainey is a sweet girl with red hair and blue eyes. She loves to dance, listen to country music and bake. She looks forward to the holidays just to be able to bake as much as possible. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Chrisshawn W.
Chrisshawn is somewhat reserved until he gets to know you. He has a great sense of humor and is very close to his friends. Chrisshawn is very athletic and loves football. He wants to be on a college football team when he graduates. His favorite team is the New York Giants. He likes rap and pop music and going to the movies with his friends. Someday he wants to travel to Hawaii.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Clay G.
Clay is an outgoing young man who enjoys playing video games with his friends. He also is interested in sports and his PE class at school. He aspires to have a career as a teacher. He would love to have a forever home and a dog named Mavis!
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ashley Jerry
Dakota W.
Dakota is resourceful and has a caring nature. He is quite a mechanically gifted young man who already knows how to work on car engines and make electronic devices. He enjoys school and does a great deal of reading in his spare time. He aspires to enter the robotics field when he grows up.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Katherine Farris
Damoryona E.
Damoryona is a free-spirited child with a great sense of humor that will keep you laughing. She is outgoing and creative. Damoryona enjoys shopping and going to the movies. She is a people person and loves being around others. Her favorite sport is gymnastics and she has a balance beam to practice on. She has a great voice and sings in the church choir.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Waits
Deante S.
Deante is a very nice boy with a great smile. He told us he likes the way God created him. He loves science and sports, football, soccer and basketball. Deante enjoys playing with his friends. He’s also fond of dinosaurs and Pokemon. Deante he would like to go Florida where he could go to Disney World, swim in the ocean and play on the beach. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Devon B.
Devon is quite the athlete and is a starter on his high school football team. His idol is Tom Brady and playing defense is his favorite. He dreams of being drafted by the Patriots and wants a family to love him and watch him play. Devon loves nature and he is happy being in the peaceful outdoors. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Gage S.
Gage has a wonderful sense of humor and believes he could become a comedian. But he’s not sure people always understand his jokes. Gage enjoys playing on his PlayStation. If he could have a super power, he would choose to be invisible. Gage would like to travel to California someday to see the Hollywood sign and perhaps meet Justin Bieber.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Gene & Kelly S.
Gene is a kind and respectful young man who enjoys drawing in his free time. He likes being with his friends and his sister. Gene enjoys video games and would like to create a game about animals. He is fond of horseback riding. He loves to listen to Michael Jackson songs. Gene would like to be an artist in the future. Kelly is a lovely young girl. She is outgoing and playful. Kelly enjoys the outdoors and plays softball and swimming in the summer. She loves music and often sings along. Kelly excels in reading and has many books that she cherishes. She is fond of animals, particularly horses and dolphins. Kelly makes friends easily.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Glenden H.
Glenden is a happy, active guy. He would like to be a construction worker, learn to operate heavy equipment and drive a bulldozer. He enjoys football as a quarterback and is also good at golf. Glenden loves any and all kinds of dogs. Camero is his favorite car and he enjoys drawing them. He would like to live in the city and really needs to find a family to love him, help him be successful in school and support his love of football.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Harley P.
Harley is a lovely young girl. She is spunky, bubby and has a sharp wit and a keen sense of humor. Harley is very intelligent and hopes to be a professional musician or teach music. She is excellent with math and does well in school.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Hayden L.
Hayden has an abundance of interests. He is a huge OU fan and likes to watch soccer and basketball on TV. He enjoys several genres of music including country, hip hop and rock. Of course, like any boy his age, he loves video games. Hayden also likes to draw and loves animals. Hayden also has a great smile. He would like to go to Florida and play on the beach.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Isaiah W.
Isaiah is a friendly boy who enjoys riding his bike, fishing, swimming, playing darts and playing football. He loves Pokemon and is the happiest being with his friends playing video games. Isaiah has a huge imagination, is funny but also very intelligent and does well in school.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo courtesy of Mary Beth Ede
I’knika B
I’knika is a special child who needs a forever family. She has a My Tobi device that allows her to play with toys and games. She enjoys her class and loves to play board games.
She is quite competitive. I’knika has a calm spirit and a girly personality. I’knika is a very loving child.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Don Kreutzweiser
Jada J.
Jada is a sweet girl with beautiful black hair and brown eyes. She has a calm spirit and does best with a relaxing environment. Jada enjoys music, either classical, easy listening or jazz. Jada is hoping for a forever family who will love and enjoy her regardless of her challenges.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Don Kreutzweiser
James J.
James has a beautiful smile and he is joyful and funny, yet in some situations, he may become shy. He loves video games and would watch "Star Wars" over and over. James is very social and friendly and does well with other children. He loves dogs and would like to have one of his own.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Jeremy Marshall G.
Marshall is thoughtful and works hard to do his best at any endeavor he undertakes. He is a healthy eater and his favorites are organic vegetables and fish. Marshall likes listening to music, playing pool or taking things apart to see how they work. He is very creative and has written a song and dreams of taking music lessons. Marshall would like to be a Marine, a scientist or a photographer when he is grown.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
John B.
John is active and very creative. His eyes light up when you mention video games! John is proud of his freckles because he feels they make him special. His favorite hero is Spider-man and someday he wants to visit the moon. John is a fun boy and he truly wants a family to love him and help him through life. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Barry Selke
John B.
This sweet young man is talkative, respectful and kind. He said he would love to be able to help others whenever possible. His favorite sport is basketball and he hopes to play in the NBA one day. Of all the people in the world, John would like to meet Justin Bieber. He thinks he sings pretty good. John loves winter, especially when it snows. Although his favorite season is winter, when it comes to travel he would like to go any place that has a beach.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
John F.
John is a polite boy and easygoing. He is very fond of Pokemon and will sit for hours and play Pokemon with friends. He watches every Pokemon movie and loves going to movies, particularly the Marvel super hero movies. John also has a collection of action figures and video games that he enjoys. He is a music lover of all kinds. His favorite team is the Oklahoma Thunder. John is in the 8th grade and enjoys school, he’s most happy when he’s working on the computer.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Johnny W.
Johnny is a social young man who loves a wide variety of music such as R&B, jazz and anything Elvis, Ray Charles and Louie Armstrong. He is fond of working with arts and crafts such as drawing and coloring. He loves sports and plays football on offense. Johnny spends extra time on his clothing choices. He loves to wear a nice suit with a fedora and sunglasses. He has great manners and never fails to hold a door for someone. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Wendy Stubbs
Jordon B.
Jordan is a happy young man with a winning smile. He likes a variety of activities including riding his bike, swimming, playing basketball, soccer and camping. Jordan is very fond of Michael Jordan and he loves learning and talking about him. He wants to teach 1st grade students in the future and would love to own a red Mustang.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Jose M.
Jose is a young man with an infectious smile. He does well in school. Math is his favorite subject. Jose takes delight in and would like to have either a dog, cat or bird as a pet. He wants to float the Illinois River and camp out someday. Jose wants to learn to play guitar. He hopes to become an architect in the future.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Kimberly Williamson
Joseph L.
Joseph is a friendly, active boy who loves soccer and football. Inside he spends his free time with LEGOs and video games. Joseph enjoys math but he loves science and says he likes discovering new things. Joseph would like to travel to Hawaii in the future but would settle for the Great Wolf Lodge sooner.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Josh P.
Josh is an independent, yet compliant young man. He can build just about anything out of LEGOs and enjoys playing on his Nintendo DS. Josh is a music lover, ranging from hit music to country. He is does not mind helping around the house and enjoys mopping. Josh is quiet and slow to smile if you're new to him but he's very nice and polite.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Joshua R.
Joshua is an easy-going young man who enjoys being outdoors with his friends. He likes fishing, playing football and basketball and he enjoys the zoo and amusement parks. Joshua is a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma Thunder teams. His favorite athlete is Russell Westbrook. Joshua likes to read and does very well in science at school. He would like to travel to New York or a Florida beach. Joshua plans to go into engineering. He could use someone to guide him in his future decisions.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Justice O.
Justice is an active 12 year old with a robust imagination. He has a wide range of interests including most sports. He loves video games, fishing and football. He’d love to travel when he gets older – his first stop – Mars! Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Katie S.
Katie is a very popular young lady who loves to sing. She recently took part in a school vocal concert. Katie also has a gift of telling stories. She loves to color and has artistic talent. Katie is very interested in tribal culture and art and enjoys making dreamcatchers. She hopes to be an actress and would like to travel to China someday.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Kimberly Williams
Malachi R.
Malachi is a fun-loving, active outgoing young boy. He loves sports and likes playing football and basketball. His favorite possession is his basketball. Malachi likes to be outdoors and very much enjoys gardening. You might also catch him singing and dancing.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Mason D.
Mason is a polite boy who has a good sense of humor and is loving and affectionate. He is naturally athletic and loves playing football, baseball, and basketball. He likes music and enjoys racing videos. He does well academically. Math is his favorite subject and he is learning to speak Latin. Mason very much wants to attend college to become an engineer. He would like to visit Peru in the future.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Wendy Stubbs
Mason F.
Mason is enthralled with science and does very well in school. He is creative and is proud that he constructed volcanoes out of clay for a science experiment. Mason is smart, kind and generous. He enjoys golf and soccer. Mason would like to be a zookeeper eventually. He likes snakes. He dreams of meeting Jim Carrey in person. He finds him very funny. Mason enjoys watching movies and one of his favorite is “The Nun.” Mason longs for a safe, loving forever home.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Matthew L.
Matthew is a young man with lots of personality. He is smart and funny. He knows a great deal about animals and he loves the outdoors and nature. Matthew enjoys spending the night in his sleeping bag outside under the stars. He loves fishing and climbing trees. He hopes to go to college and become a veterinarian.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Max S.
Max is a compassionate and caring girl. She is a typical teenager who likes music, talks on the phone, and is very social. Max prefers to stay busy. She likes to write in her journal and read. She likes social activities, sporting events and community functions. Max wants to go to college and study humanities and psychology. She would like to be involved in a nonprofit helping to eradicate homelessness. In her spare time, Max also would like to spend some time on a beach.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Melissa P.
Melissa is a special, fun-loving girl who enjoys music and likes to sing to her dolls. She is a positive, joyful child with a smile that lights up the room. She goes to speech therapy along with physical therapy weekly and is doing well. She has a great desire to please.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Michael T.
Michael is a very sweet, loving young guy. He loves to give hugs and listen to music. Old country music is his favorite and he often will sing and rock along. Michael is in a swim group and loves it. He would stay in the pool all day if he was able. Michael also enjoys the outdoors and swinging. Michael is in special education in the eighth grade and is generally well-behaved. He is a typical 15-year-old boy.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Miguel H.
Miguel loves basketball and enjoys being around people, particularly friends who make him laugh. He is very fond of rap music. He likes to rap along with the musicians. He wants to develop a career as a rapper or a basketball player. Miguel would like to travel to California one day.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Kathy Peaster
Mykala H.
Mykala, a truly lovely girl, enjoys dressing up in outfits she designs. She has several different ideas for a future career: a dog trainer, a nursing career, owning a nail and hair salon or shoe designer. Mykala enjoys basketball and football. She would like to meet Jennifer Lopez in person someday. She dreams of a forever family that will have a family night and maybe sisters for her!
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Nathan G.
Nathan wants to become a computer programmer, engineer or coder. He is very much a techy guy who loves video games. Nathan also likes sports and plays football and soccer whenever he can. He thinks being an astronaut would be the best career though. Nathan enjoys movies such as "Deadpool." He is very interested in cars and likes the Chevy Malibu and Corvettes. Nathan would like to go to Hawaii in the future. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Nathan P.
Nathan is a smart, outgoing boy. He loves playing card games, basketball and football, but football is his favorite. Nathan would like to visit Hawaii in the future and go deep-sea fishing, hoping to pull in a very large fish. He would like to own a Dodge Charger and he plans to be a police officer when he finishes school.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Nhadia (Nora) V.
Nora is a somewhat shy girl who adores horses. She hopes someday to have a large property with a big barn to accommodate many horses. She enjoys soccer and horseback riding. Her favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.” Her favorite food is pizza. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Nicholas H.
Nicholas loves sports and art. His favorite sport is basketball, but he also enjoys football and baseball with his many friends. He would like to become a NBA player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He would also like to meet former Thunder star Kevin Durant. Math is his best subject and he participates in a level higher than his grade. He also likes video games and enjoys his XBox 360. Nicholas would like to have a vacation at Disney World in Florida.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Jeanie Eaton
Nicholas S.
Nick is a friendly young man who describes himself as creative, kind and fun to be around. He enjoys watching the show “Stranger Things” and his favorite movie is “Divergent.” Nick has several careers he’s considering in the future, like a writer or a lawyer. Nick dreams big as he would like to own a red Lamborghini and a beachfront house in Hawaii.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Linda Jo Cupps
Ny-ell J.
Ny-ell is an outgoing young man with many interests. He describes himself as popular, handsome and responsible. He’s all about his social life. He likes pop music, the movie “Twilight,” anything with dragons and likes to read the Inheritance Cycle series, particularly “Eragon.” Ny-ell plays basketball, likes to sing and says he’s a lover of all kind of farm animals. He wants to be a professional boxer and then retire to work with children. He would like to own a number of very expensive cars such as a Lamborghini, Bugatti, Camaro or a Mustang. The one he ends up with must have green and black stripes.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
October B.
October, at 14 years old, truly believes he knows his goal in life is to protect his country as a military mechanic. He is kind, friendly and caring and loves dogs and cats, preferably the ones that are cuddly and friendly. October also likes to cook and always cleans up after himself. He enjoys playing baseball and is inspired by country singer Brantley Gilbert. October hopes for a forever family who will go with him to baseball games, car shows and helps him build things. More than anything, October needs a family to love and guide him.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Barry Selke
Olivia & Tony W.
Olivia and Tony are siblings who enjoy each other and are both animal lovers, even though they have very different interests. Olivia thrives in school, does well in her subjects, and is an avid reader. She enjoys gymnastics and ballet. Olivia is energetic and loves to sing and dance. She is very fond of cooking. She likes Ariana and Mal from the "Descendants" and would like to meet them one day.
Tony excels is almost everything he does. He is doing exceptionally well in school. Tony enjoys electronics, reading and loves to tell jokes. He enjoys all sports and excels in basketball and baseball. He hopes to someday play professional basketball. He is inspired by Kevin Durant and wishes he could meet him. He dreams of having a Lamborghini.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Parker S.
Parker is well-mannered and usually quiet. He’s developed good judgment and always thinks before he speaks. Science is his favorite subject in school. He is interested in football and loves to play. Parker hopes for a family to support and help him become a pharmacist when he grows up.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Payton B.
Payton is a smart boy who does well in school, especially math. Payton is enjoying learning how to plant a garden. He also likes to play basketball, ride his bike and play outside with his friends. Payton is a friendly boy who is a great conversationalist in a one-on-one discussion. He loves Marvel movies and Disney TV shows. Payton likes to color and draw. His idea of the best vacation spot is Canada.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Qu’aeveyon J.
“Quay Quay” (his nickname) is a happy boy who loves video games on his PlayStation. He is smart and is doing well in school. He wants to visit a beach and play in the sand. Quay Quay enjoys basketball and loves seeing the Thunders play. He loves animals and dogs are his favorite.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Ray, Clarence & Josiah F.
It’s heart-warming how much these three boys love each other. Ray and Clarence are sports lovers and play football and basketball while Josiah is more artistic. However, Josiah will often join in on their games. They are all OKC Thunder fans. They all love to dance to hip hop and rap music and they all play video games together. Science is the favorite subject of each of the boys. There are a few differences, as Ray is the daredevil and Josiah is the funny man. Clarence is the encourager, who loves to read and does origami.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster
Renee W.
Renee is a sweet young girl who has a lot of love to give. She enjoys playing outside, loves riding horses and is quite adventurous. She wants to play football. She gives hugs freely and loves to talk fashion. One of her favorite things is to swing as high as she can. Renee does very well in school and really enjoys it. She has a smile that lights up the room.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Ryley S.
Ryley’s playful spirit can be seen in the sparkle in her eyes. Ryley is known as a compassionate, friendly, social, fun and playful child. She is unusually pleasant and cooperative in day to day life. Ryley loves art and especially drawing and coloring. She also loves singing, swimming and reading! Ryley’s happiest times are when she is listening to Kids Bop music and playing video games or
doing her art. She is intelligent, makes good grades, and has a good memory. Ryley has a sense of humor that will make you smile, and sometimes displays wisdom and insight beyond her years. She needs a family who can understand her needs, provide her with encouragement, love, and understanding. She needs a family who is willing to move at her speed and not overwhelm her, and has
voiced that she would love a forever family with animals, such as horses, dogs, and cats.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Oklahoma DHS
Shauna T.
Shauna is an active girl who loves swimming and being near the water. Her second favorite thing is dogs. Music fascinates her and she enjoyed playing the organ during her photo shoot.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mike Spivey
Shawan L.
Shawan is an active, friendly, out-going boy. He is smart, hard working and funny. He enjoys school and his favorite subjects are science and history. Shawan loves fixing electronics and building things. He likes playing video games but also enjoys reading. Shawan likes both rap and pop music. He enjoys basketball, football and boxing. Shawan would like to be able to earn a basketball scholarship. He dreams of being the CEO of his own company in the future.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Skielly R.
Skielly is a very affectionate young girl who loves to give hugs! She enjoys drawing, arts and crafts and cars. Skielly likes soccer, basketball, and listening to music. Like most girls her age, she loves playing games on her tablet. Her favorite thing is a baby doll that is so life-like it fools people when they see it. She keeps it with her constantly.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Teya S.
Teya is a friendly, curious and easygoing young girl. She has a beautiful smile and is easily entertained. She is sweet and loves to be the center of attention. She enjoys country music. Her favorite pastime is to be in water, bath or pool; she loves it. Teya also enjoys the outdoors and going for walks. Teya can walk short distances but usually uses her wheelchair. She is a member of the Seminole tribe.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Thomas F.
Thomas is intelligent, does very well in math and is also good at sports. He enjoys basketball, go carts, video games and baseball. Thomas would like to learn to play the guitar. He wants to be an auto mechanic or a basketball player when he grows up. He would like to go someday to Jamaica, Cozumel or the Caymen Islands. Thomas is a Christian and wears a necklace to show he was baptized. He wants everyone to know he loves to worship and says he is always trying to improve. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Jeanie Eaton
Tobie C.
Tobie is a self-confident young boy who is friendly, active and fun to be around. He has a loving heart and is very helpful. He is always encouraging and protective to those he cares about. Tobie wants everyone around him to be doing well. He enjoys pop music, riding his bike and video games.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Tori A.
Tori loves school, volleyball and kickball. She’s a huge fan of the Disney movie "Frozen" and pizza.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Zachary S.
Zachary is a fun-loving happy boy who is interested in the Army. He enjoys outside sports like basketball or training a dog. He is an animal lover, both cats and dogs and would like to have an English bulldog. Zachary is dedicated to joining the Army when his education is finished. He believes that serving his country is an honor God has given him. He would like to travel to Jamaica though and believes his military career will take him to many places. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Judi Scattergood
Zayna S.
Zayna is in the 7th grade and is quite a well-rounded young lady. She loves going to the lake to swim and fish. She’s creative and likes drawing people. Zayna really enjoys horses, puppies, cats and dogs. She says if she could have a super power, it would be to be invisible and be able to fly. She would like to travel to Florida by air because she has never been on a plane. Her favorite subject in school is social studies. Zayna likes watching the news.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Zoe P.
Zoe is a caring, compassionate and loving girl. She believes that everyone should be true to themselves. Zoe likes funny videos on Netflix and YouTube. Zoe is an animal lover and plans to be either a veterinarian or a dermatologist. The place she would most love to visit is Tokyo.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster
