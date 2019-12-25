Whether the kids obliterate the wrapping paper in seconds or your grandmother carefully unwraps like a surgeon, the City of Tulsa wants to make sure only the right things get recycled or thrown away this holiday season.
From tinsel to trees, gift wrap to that giant box the new playset came in, the city and American Waste Control have guides for what can be recycled and what needs to head to the dump.
Robert Pickens, vice president of recycling for American Waste Control, said there’s an easy test to whether holiday materials can be recycled, specifically wrapping paper.
“If the wrapping paper has the look and texture of the newspaper or the Sunday advertisements, that semi-gloss look to it, that type of wrapping paper is recyclable,” Pickens said. “If it’s glittery, really shiny, has any kind of foil embedded in with it, that’s not going to be recyclable in the City of Tulsa’s program or the Mr. Murph program.”
Pickens said about the only recyclable decorations are electronics, but those can only go to the Metropolitan Environmental Trust or Natural Evolution. Everything else, from packing materials to the trees, typically goes in the trash.
The city’s trash trucks will take live trees in 4-foot sections through the end of January, or they can be dropped off with all decorations removed at the city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. The site is closed Thursday and New Year’s Day, but will be open apart from city holidays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artificial trees aren’t recyclable either and should go in regular gray trash bins for city collection.
Pickens said if there’s any question whether something’s recyclable, check FeedMrMurph.com or the city’s guide at TulsaRecycles.com. But when in doubt, throw it out.