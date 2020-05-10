Members of the National Guard wear protective gear as they walk a hallway of the Grove Nursing Center on Thursday. The Guard was there to clean the facility. A COVID-19 outbreak at the center killed more than a dozen people. Courtesy
GROVE — When the COVID-19 virus hit a Grand Lake nursing home — attacking almost 75% of its population and leaving it with a 30% mortality rate — most of the facility’s workers felt the community’s ire. But that quickly changed.
“At first, the community’s response was not great,” said Grove Nursing Center administrator Eisen Shelton, referring to the outbreak.
“Some of our staff would be out (in public) and were spit upon and cursed at when at a gas station,” Shelton said. “It was fear, fear of the unknown. People were losing their lives — and losing their jobs.”
Shelton, who doesn’t hold any hard feelings, said he is amazed and proud of “how strong and resilient my staff has been” during the pandemic.
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, got involved and the nursing home began receiving personal protective equipment (PPE), he said.
West also brought in a 10-person team of National Guard members to the nursing home Thursday.
“He said, ‘We have to protect your residents,’ ” Shelton said.
For almost two hours, the team sanitized the building, he said.
Many Grove churches and individuals began donating cloth masks when the community learned of the hardships facing their oldest residents.
“They would tell us to take (the masks) home to your families,” Shelton said.
Businesses donated bleach, gloves and food, he said.
“We had restaurants that delivered all types of food, chicken noodle soup, snacks and cookies for all the shifts,” Shelton said.
A Grove resident, Billy Hardison, met with the nursing home’s dietary aide and is grilling hamburgers for Mother’s Day lunch, he said.
Shelton took the top position in October, overseeing a staff of 100 and caring for 75 residents.
The pandemic was “baptism by fire,” Shelton said.
Shelton, who tested negative for the virus, believes this medical crisis has equipped him with the knowledge and experience that he says can help other nursing home administrators during crises.
Statewide, 122 nursing home deaths have been reported, according to the State Department of Health.
Through Friday, Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community had reported 18 deaths and Grove Nursing Center had reported 15 deaths, according to the agency’s website.
Shelton said the number of residents at Grove Nursing Center fell from 75 to 49.
“Some of our patients went home, others died,” Shelton said.
Grace Living Nursing Home in Norman reported 72 resident cases Friday, Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community reported 55 and Grove Nursing Center reported 50.
Bartlesville and Grove had a similar number of cases, but what is so different is the size of the communities. Grove has a population of around 6,650 people; Bartlesville has a population around 36,500, according to the latest census.
Grove Nursing Center also reported 28 staff members with the virus. The community wanted to know who was sick, if sick staff members were quarantined or if the staff is on lock down at the nursing home.
Shelton said he couldn’t release that information to the public.
When the problem did arise, the nursing home did their own testing then county and state health officials came in and assisted with the testing protocol, he said.
“We were doing everything correctly,” Shelton said. “A few suggestions were made, but we were following the CDC guidelines.”
“So many people were walking around and we didn’t know who was sick,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the biggest misconception was that the outbreak was the nursing home’s fault. Every precaution was taken, he said.
“We locked down before we knew we had a case,” Shelton said. “We wondered when the residents are going to rebel on us.”
The patient’s families were wonderful, he said.
“They continued to be part of their loved one’s life,” Shelton said. “Most of the patient’s families would bring in iPads so they could FaceTime.”
Patients were isolated in their rooms, and healthy staff members picked up the slack for sick co-workers, he said.
“I was mopping floors and scrubbing everything I could get my hands on,” Shelton said.
The nursing center’s corporate office provided the Grove site with extra nurses.
“They were like manna from heaven,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the state will have the final decision on when the nursing home can reopen.
“This shows our community how fragile life can be,” said Grove Mayor Ed Trumbull.
From the beginning, the older population was a great concern for the city, he said.
Around 33% of Grove’s population is in the 65 age group and older, he said.
“These were the people at the highest risk,” Trumbull said. “This is an example of how devastating the virus can be when it attacks that segment of the population.”
