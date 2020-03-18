In an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus while upholding essential services, Tulsa police, fire and medical officials are implementing small changes to protect their personnel and, in turn, those they serve.
Emergency calls will continue to receive priority, but officials say calls that are less than such will be handled differently.
The Tulsa Police Department urged citizens Tuesday to report online crimes that don't necessitate an emergency response. Those making 911 calls would be patched through to an officer taking a report by phone.
Access to departmental buildings will also be limited, and residents who need to contact records, internal affairs or detective division are asked to take advantage of pre-existing phone and online methods.
Community outreach programs, such as the Tulsa Police Activity League and TPD Reading Patrol, are slowing to a standstill as the department follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on social distancing wherever applicable.
With no school, TPAL school outreach is over at least through April 6. The Tulsa Housing Authority, through which TPAL has a mentorship program, has canceled all group activities, Tulsa Police Officer Khara Rogers said. The Tulsa Boys' Home, with which TPAL often partners to provide programs for residents, has also taken similar steps.
"It's unfortunate," said Rogers, who has been reassigned to a patrol division. "But you gotta do what you gotta do."
Lt. Jennifer Murphy, who oversees TPD Reading Patrol, said Tuesday the weekly reading to children will be postponed at two sites, a homeless shelter and an apartment complex, but will continue at officer discretion at two others.
Book nooks placed by the Patrol at low-income apartment complexes will continue to be accessible 24/7 and stocked with books, and more nooks are set to be delivered Wednesday, Murphy said.
The Tulsa Fire Department has also been forced to change two of its most important services in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, Emergency Medical Services Chief Michael Baker said.
The community response team — which includes a police officer, fire paramedic and a Family & Children's Services COPES therapist who respond to mental crisis calls — is on hold until further notice, and TFD's Community Assistance Referral and Educational Services program is in limbo as officials try to avoid checking in-person on clients who may be high-risk for the virus.
Baker said firefighters are running on fewer low-priority calls, and administrators are closely monitoring firefighters' access to personal protective equipment, such as single-use masks, goggles and gowns. So far, their supply seems to be sufficient, he said, but that could quickly change as the situation unfolds.
Baker said administrators are also limiting access to buildings in an effort to protect staff.
"We're really pushing social distancing and trying to set a good example," Baker said.
Firefighters make determinations of whether to use PPE on calls based on the recommendations of EMSA dispatchers, who screen medical calls.
EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said if at all possible, residents in a non-emergent situation should reach out to their doctor instead of calling for first responders, "but we know that not everybody has a primary care doctor."
Screeners consider calls on a case-by-case basis, and those who could be exhibiting symptoms of the virus are marked as potential carriers so paramedics and first responders can take appropriate precautions, such as limiting the personnel who respond or wearing PPE.
Paluka said social distancing isn't entirely applicable in the health care world, and workers are aware of the inherent risk that comes along with the job. A contingency plan for staffing is in place should it become necessary.
"We're prepared for any and all eventualities that might happen, and we will be there to serve our communities," Paluka said.