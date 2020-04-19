Like everyone else, the dates all run together, so Robin Roberson brought out her calendar.
She knew the date her doctor called telling her she had breast cancer. And she remembered when an MRI found a second cancer, this one rarer and more aggressive than the first. But she wasn’t sure what day Gov. Kevin Stitt named her as the new executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The amount of time between the governor’s announcement and that first doctor’s call? Ten days.
Shocked by the diagnosis and afraid of what killed her grandmother and an aunt and uncle, she scheduled a double mastectomy. She wanted to wait until April 6 because her oldest son was getting married in March.
Roberson went back to work at the state agency, best known for being the first stop for Oklahomans to file for unemployment benefits. But then the coronavirus went from international news to local. On March 6, Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed. Then came the executive orders. And the naming of essential and nonessential businesses. Layoffs and furloughs followed.
Suddenly, Roberson’s world at work changed from a place with 11 call agents, a clunky website and 1,800 cases a week to 800 agents, a website that kept breaking down before being redesigned and 180,000 Oklahomans seeking benefits due to lost jobs in just three weeks.
Then her phone rang.
To prepare for a possible surge in patients, her surgery was being canceled. The hospital in Oklahoma City needed operation rooms to become more emergency rooms.
That was a moment, like too many others in her life, where she wasn’t sure what was going to happen next.
Creating the ‘Uber of inspections’
Roberson was on Stitt’s radar due to her success in business. A tough childhood resulted in a work ethic and an entrepreneur’s spirit that started on the playground of her elementary school in western Oklahoma. She started making yarn belts in her school’s colors and got other classmates to make them, too. Pretty soon, the principal shut it down, but that didn’t stop her. She started making Christmas tree ornaments.
She moved out at 16 to live with her grandmother in Sulphur, where she graduated high school at the top of her class. Pretty soon into college, she dropped out after getting pregnant and needing to work. Then the father of her son died in a car accident.
“I am the statistical snapshot of someone who should not be successful,” she said during a speech she gave in October 2019 titled “How to overcome challenge and grow” during the NextGen Talks Oklahoma conference.
But eventually in her early 20s, she found she was good at selling. Roberson moved up to regional sales jobs and then tragedy struck again. Her husband, and father to her youngest son, died from complications of a car accident. She told herself she was the only one she could depend on in life.
She decided to bet on herself. She quit her steady job and started a company. Then got into another one and started dealing with real estate. Her breakthrough idea came after a friend wasn’t sure if an item on eBay was as the photos pictured.
She founded WeGoLook to help people buy things after being able to see them using independent contractors. What started out as something to help people buy items on websites became something companies used to avoid risk in purchases. After mistakes and learning about a business she knew nothing about, WeGoLook became known as the “Uber of inspections” and was eventually sold for millions.
After the sale and working for the buyer, Roberson found herself thinking about what was next for her in life. She went into the Leadership Oklahoma program last year, which connects leaders to experts battling the biggest issues in the state, and she kept asking herself a question.
“I have always been passionate about our state and wanted to see it thrive,” she said. “But every weekend on the way home from Leadership Oklahoma, I thought: What can I do?”
Soon the call came from the governor’s office about OESC, which not only provides unemployment compensation but helps local labor markets and prepares a skilled workforce.
“It was the word ‘workforce’ that got me,” she said. “The ability to help people find a career path.” It was something she could relate to.
The search ended in Tulsa
With her surgery canceled, Roberson started reaching out to see who else could operate on her. After making some calls, she made an appointment at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Tulsa.
After her case and insurance were reviewed, Roberson was told the facility was considered out of network.
“They could have gotten me in sooner but they had to work through the insurance,” she said.
Roberson’s surgery is set for Tuesday in Tulsa.
“Despite COVID-19, cancer patients like Robin still need us to do everything in our power to continue providing potentially life-saving cancer treatment,” said CTCA Tulsa President Dana Haynie. “We worked quickly to overcome insurance barriers and are pleased to provide Robin with necessary cancer care despite the disruption she faced.”
After two months of her personal and professional worlds constantly colliding, Roberson hasn’t taken too much time to wonder why.
She went back to something she said during that speech: “Always be grateful no matter the circumstances.”
“The timing was a divine thing for me,” she said. “What I think sets me apart is my determination. It might be stubbornness, but I don’t quit. That is really helping me right now.”
Before her surgery, she was able to enjoy her son’s wedding. It was a 10-person ceremony with only the parents, siblings, the pastor and the photographer.
“In all of what’s happened, I feel like we are all connected here,” Roberson said. “The world really is a small place. I want to focus on getting through this and then, kind of like my cancer, let’s deal with the bad. Let’s take care of it in the best possible way. And then how do we keep it from coming back? How can we get better and stronger?”