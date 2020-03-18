...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...
CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND
WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...
CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...
MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...
PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND
WAGONER.
* FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING.
* PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS CAUSED THE
GROUND TO BE SATURATED ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT
INTO THURSDAY MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Volunteer John Taylor serves food at Iron Gate on Wednesday. Only up to 50 people at a time are being allowed in to eat while people are urged to maintain social distancing to avoid spreading COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Evan Hewitt loads boxes of food prepackaged for disasters at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday. The boxes were loaded during last May’s floods but are being repurposed for the COVID-19 outbreak. Hewitt was supposed to be on a mission trip to Mexico with the First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow for spring break, but the trip was canceled, so he is volunteering in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bags are packed for clients at Iron Gate on Wednesday. Usually clients pick out items they want from the pantry, but to avoid the possibility of spreading COVID-19, Iron Gate is prepacking bags for clients.
Josh Nickel, who currently has no home, eats alone at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Max Wilson works in the pantry at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tony Fletcher, who currently has no home, receives food from volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, at the Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerrod Piercy cleans tables between waves of clients at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Operations at Iron Gate have taken on an almost militaristic rigidity amid the uncertainty of a novel coronavirus outbreak.
The nonprofit soup kitchen and grocery pantry is serving guests one 20-minute shift at a time. Each morning, 50 people come in, clean their hands, eat and use the restrooms. Staff members disinfect surfaces, and then another 50 people enter the facility, which is capable of holding up to 250.
“One of the most effective memes on Facebook was the matchbook, where one match steps back and stops the fire,” said Carrie Vesely Henderson, executive director. “Obviously we’re in a situation where we can’t step back because we’re serving the most vulnerable. We’re trying to do it as safely and responsibly as we can.”
Vulnerable populations — including those who are food insecure — are more susceptible to the COVID-19 outbreak than others. Iron Gate and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are taking precautionary measures and stepping up efforts to help some of those most in need during the global pandemic.
At the end of February, Iron Gate’s new location near downtown had averaged about 771 meals per day in its first six months, up 37% from approximately 561 in its previous location. There were 10 occasions when more than 1,000 plates went out.
“A lot of guests get news from the library, so they don’t have access to news,” Henderson said. “So that’s also a challenge to explain what’s happening and why we’re doing it. We’re just trying to keep everyone safe and fed.”
Henderson intends to limit capacity and feed in shifts as long as it feels safe, but the group has a to-go option in its back pocket. She said 65% of Iron Gate’s guests receive their lone meals of the day there.
Thus far, Iron Gate has sufficient volunteers and food supplies, but through widespread shutdowns it has become the unexpected purveyor of news for its guests, too.
There’s no plate limit, but guests who have homes — especially if they’re older — are being encouraged to stay out to avoid the risk.
Iron Gate also has altered how it provides groceries out of its pantry, serving about 220 households each week.
Development Director Ashli Sims encouraged people who are financially harmed by the pandemic to visit the pantry during its hours from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
“There are no income restrictions,” Sims said. “So if your hours have been cut or you’ve been furloughed, we can help with some groceries until your company is back up and running.”
Instead of allowing people to select items themselves, volunteers are prepacking grocery bags for people to limit contact.
Daley Bradley, a Bixby High School senior, was sorting through items Wednesday morning.
She wants to help others on her spring break and not focus so much on herself. She doesn’t want to think about any possibility that her prom or graduation might be canceled, although she would understand it.
“It’s better than sitting at home and waiting for nothing to happen,” she quipped. “But this is also better than going out to the mall and spending money.”
On Monday, she served guests in the food line.
”It was very eye-opening, especially to see the kids that come by,” Bradley said. “It opened up my eyes, because I should be so grateful for all these things that I have.”
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
COVID-19 canceled Evan Hewitt’s mission trip to Mexico during spring break.
The 19-year-old and others in the college-age ministries at the First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow are also volunteering this week. They were at Iron Gate on Tuesday. On Wednesday they were performing quality control at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
“Some of us decided that we were just going to take it on ourselves to serve here, with all of the craziness happening,” Hewitt said. “There’s definitely a lot we can be doing, and a lot of people are scared, so we wanted to help out as many areas as we could.”
The volunteers were opening cardboard boxes marked “disaster relief” and sifting through the items inside to ensure that the contents were in good condition and not expired.
The leftover packages were put together nearly a year ago during May’s historic flooding.
The 2,300 repurposed emergency boxes are expected to be ready for some of the food bank’s 350 partner agencies by the end of the week. One box typically feeds a household of four or five people.
“These boxes were specifically designated for disaster relief, so we haven’t been using them for other purposes,” said Greg Raskin, communications manager.
Raskin said another 4,600 boxes will be prepared — a beginning point — with some agencies giving advanced notice that they will be increasing their orders.
To help, Church on the Move committed on Tuesday to matching monetary donations to the food bank dollar for dollar up to $50,000.
Rochelle Dowdell, the food bank’s director of philanthropy, said food drives aren’t an option at the moment, given that everyone is trying to limit congregating and many people are stocking up themselves.
The food bank also isn’t accepting walk-in volunteers because it is managing access to the building and limiting the number of volunteers working in proximity to about 10.
“Another reason the cash donation is better is because of what you see here. I mean oftentimes this room would have 40 to 60 people in it. So we can’t do that,” Dowdell said. “For people to bring us food, we have to inspect it; we have to sort it; we have to repackage it.
“We’re going to be pretty much in purchasing mode for a few weeks.”
