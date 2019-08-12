A group considered white supremacists by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center appear to have posted promotional materials around Tulsa on the second anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the third anniversary of the murder of Khalid Jabara in south Tulsa.
Patriot Front, founded in 2017 and labeled a hate group by SPLC, reportedly posted fliers on the door of Phantasmagoria Books and Records near 11th Street and Yale Avenue.
Shannon Iwanski, owner of Phantasmagoria, said unlike a previous instance in which similar materials were posted on the store's front door, he arrived Monday morning to find only his store targeted among the retailers in the shopping center.
Iwanski, who is gay, said he believes the store was targeted because of who he is and what the store sells.
"We have a lot of left-leaning material," Iwanski said. "Basically it's anti-white supremacist, pro-socialism; we also offer LGBTQ+ materials. I'm gay and one of the other owners is trans, so we kind of hit every demographic that this group doesn't like."
There was another flier, reading "better dead than red," stuck to the store's window near where it normally posts information about its drag queen story hour, and Iwanski said he filed a vandalism report with Tulsa police online.
Patriot Front split off from Vanguard America after the Unite the Right rally two years ago after a leadership dispute, according to SPLC. A man who protested with Vanguard America in Charlottesville, James Alex Fields Jr., later drove a Dodge Challenger into a crowd at the rally and fled the scene, killing one. He pleaded guilty to 29 counts of federal hate crimes, including murder, and was sentenced to life in prison in June.
The deaths of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville and Jabara in Tulsa — despite prosecutors considering them hate crimes — were not counted in official hate crime statistics. Jabara died Aug. 12, 2016, and Heyer died Aug. 12, 2017.
A photo posted to Facebook also reportedly showed a Patriot Front banner reading "Reclaim Hope" flying on the L.L. Tisdale Parkway pedestrian bridge early Monday. The banner reportedly had a link to Patriot Front's home page. As of about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the banner was gone.
Hate incidents and hate crimes may be reported to SPLC at splcenter.org/reporthate. The group advises that reports also be filed with local law enforcement.