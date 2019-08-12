A group considered white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center appears to have posted promotional materials around Tulsa on the second anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the third anniversary of the murder of Khalid Jabara in south Tulsa.
Flyers for Patriot Front, founded in 2017 and labeled a hate group by the SPLC, were posted on the door of Phantasmagoria Books and Records near 11th Street and Yale Avenue.
A photo posted to Facebook on Monday morning showed a Patriot Front banner reading “Reclaim Hope” flying on the L.L. Tisdale Parkway pedestrian bridge early in the day. The banner, which reportedly had a link to Patriot Front’s website’s home page, was gone by about 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Shannon Iwanski, a co-owner of Phantasmagoria, said that unlike in a previous instance, when similar flyers were posted on the front doors of his store and others in the area, he arrived Monday morning to find only his store targeted among the retailers in the shopping center.
Iwanski said he thinks the store was targeted because of who he is and what the store sells.
“We have a lot of left-leaning material,” Iwanski said. “Basically it’s anti-white supremacist, pro-socialism; we also offer LGBTQ+ materials. I’m gay, and one of the other owners is trans(gender), so we kind of hit every demographic that this group doesn’t like.”
Another flyer, reading “better dead than red,” was stuck to the store’s window near where it normally posts information about its drag queen story hour.
Iwanski said he filed a vandalism report with police online.
Patriot Front split off from Vanguard America after the Unite the Right rally two years ago, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
A man who protested with Vanguard America in Charlottesville, James Alex Fields Jr., drove a car into a crowd at the rally, killing Heather Heyer on Aug. 12, 2017. He pleaded guilty to 29 counts of federal hate crimes and to state charges including murder, malicious wounding, and hit and run and has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jabara, a Lebanese American whose family was Christian, was killed in Tulsa on Aug. 12, 2016, by his neighbor, Stanley Majors, who had targeted the family, calling them Muslims. Majors died in prison last year after being convicted of murder and hate crimes.
Hate incidents may be reported to the SPLC at splcenter.org/reporthate as well as to local law enforcement agencies.