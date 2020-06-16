Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday that he was left out of the loop when it came to early advance planning for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa.
Bynum said in a Facebook post that he did not learn about the rally, originally planned for Friday but now moved back a day, until BOK Center management asked his office about police support for the event. He did not specify when that occurred.
Trump announced last week that he would resume his popular political rallies, beginning in Tulsa, after suspending them in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump’s rally, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center, will occur as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county has nearly doubled in the past week to all-time highs.
Still, Bynum said he would not exercise his local civil emergency authority to block the rally.
“That authority was used earlier this year under extraordinary circumstances to prevent the catastrophic collapse of our local health care system,” Bynum said. “Today, that system’s capacity is strong.”
Bynum’s office did not respond to a request sent Monday for a copy of the rental agreement between the BOK Center and the Trump campaign. ASM Global, which manages the facility, did not respond to questions regarding details of the rental agreement with the Trump campaign.
Bynum also did not respond to a series of questions posed by the World to a spokeswoman for the mayor. ASM Global did not answer many of the same questions, including how attendees would be kept safe. Rather, ASM Global said it would be up to the Trump campaign to arrange for those safety measures.
One of the few answers ASM Global provided to the Tulsa World addressed how BOK Center employees would be protected. Director of Marketing Meghan Blood said in a written response that employees would be provided masks and a mini-bottle of hand sanitizer in addition to having their temperature checked upon arrival.
The unanswered questions also included whether or not the mayor or ASM Global consulted with local health officials about the dangers of hosting the rally.
The Mayor’s Office did provide a copy of the management services contract between the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority and the BOK Center management company, called SMG at the time of its approval. SMG has since merged with AEG Facilities to form a new company, ASM Global.
The city of Tulsa owns the BOK Center, but it leases the building to the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, a public body that serves the city of Tulsa.
Contract language between the city and ASM Global appears to cast doubt on the city’s ability to veto an event booking.
The management contract grants ASM Global the “sole right and authority to” execute as an agent for the city all rental agreements and booking commitments and all other contracts in connection with management of BOK Center and the nearby Cox Business Convention Center.
The contract also acknowledges the city and TPFA are subject to the state Open Records Act.
“SMG (now ASM Global) understands and acknowledges that the city and TPFA are subject to the Oklahoma Open Records Act and therefore cannot assure the confidentiality of the contract terms or other information provided by SMG to City and/or TPFA pursuant to this agreement,” the contract states.
The contract calls on the city and TPFA to notify ASM Global if they receive any records requests for information that ASM Global deems a trade secret.
The city shall initially withhold such requested information if it agrees that the information requested could be protected by one of the exceptions to the state Open Records Act, according to the contract.
If the record requestor “pursues its request for information,” ASM is responsible for seeking any judicial relief from disclosure.
The contract with ASM also calls on ASM to hold the city and TPFA harmless for any loss, damage or claims arising from performance of the agreement. The contract calls for ASM to carry $1 million in commercial liability insurance.
Despite his concerns, Bynum expressed optimism in his social media post about the city’s ability to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“The key threat as we reopen is hospital capacity,” Bynum wrote.
He said the hospitalization rate peaked in April but has started to increase recently.
“It has started to rise, but it remains comparatively low and our local hospital officials assure me their capacity remains strong,” Bynum wrote.
COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked April 2 at 45 cases, according to the Tulsa Health Department website. Hospitalizations typically lag new case reports by several days.
The number of Tulsa County COVID-19 hospitalizations bottomed out May 11 at 15 cases. Hospitalizations remained relatively steady after that until June 7, when they began to increase again until peaking at 36 cases on June 10. There were 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the most recent figures available.
Bynum said the city has been following the state’s guidelines for reopening every industry since May 1.
Johns Hopkins University, meanwhile, estimated on June 8 that the number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma would gradually increase from 55 new cases per day to 68 cases per day in a little over two weeks, where it afterward would remain steady through July 4. Other models show fewer cases in the state.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Tulsa County also has set records in recent days.
On Monday, the Tulsa Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record. The seven-day moving average of new cases also hit a new high of 67 per day on Tuesday.
In fact, seven of the largest single-day number of reported COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County have occurred in the last seven days.
Trump has said the campaign has received over 1 million requests for tickets to the Saturday rally. The BOK Center maximum seating capacity is about 19,000. Rally organizers have also discussed using a video feed from the rally to pipe it to the nearby Cox Business Convention Center for an overflow audience.
Bynum in his Facebook post asked and answered questions posed to himself about the safety of hosting such an event.
“Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Center?” Bynum asked. “Of course.
“As someone who is cautious by nature, I don’t like to be the first to try anything. I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already.”
But Bynum noted that the Trump campaign has agreed to follow safety precautions, including requiring attendees to pass a temperature check before entering the BOK Center.
Attendees will also be provided masks, although they will not be required to wear them.
Hand sanitizer will also be made available during the rally, according to Bynum.
State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, in a statement Tuesday, acknowledged the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for those attending the rally.
He urged attendees to wear masks over their faces during the rally and plan to get a COVID-19 test afterwards.
Frye also urged those with a temperature of at least 100.4 to “seek out options to participate through a live stream or recording.”
Frye said those 65 years of age and older or those immunocompromised should not attend the rally.
Rally attendees must agree not to hold the Trump campaign responsible for any COVID-19 related illnesses they might contract while attending the event.
Jimmie Tramel contributed to this story.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
