Oklahoma game wardens are asking for information that could lead them to a person who shot a bald eagle off Oklahoma 10 between Miami and Welch sometime last week.
Identified as a mature female eagle the 8-pound bird is recovering at the Tulsa Zoo, where veterinarians patched the bird’s broken wing, removed shrapnel and administered antibiotics and fluids, according Dr. Kay Backues, senior staff veterinarian.
By it’s diminished weight and mature status, Backues said the bird likely was shot within a week of the time it was brought in early Sunday and quite likely was a nesting bird that was shot with a small-caliber rifle.
After intravenous re-hydration and liquid food given to the bird on Sunday the eagle ate a fish on Monday and that was a good indicator for its health, Backues said. The prognosis for the bird’s recovery is “about 75%, but the prognosis for return to the wild is less-so,” she said.
“With this injury it didn’t fly afterwards,” she said. “It would have had to have been on-foot and likely moved along looking for water. She was perched over the pond, where it could at least drink and could have a chance for scavenging, so that was a good survival strategy.”
It will take weeks to know if the eagle’s wing will recover. Path of the bullet with wound to the eagle’s “wrist” and nearer the shoulder show it probably was shot while it was perched, possibly near the highway.
“A mature bald eagle with a white tail and head. You don’t shoot something like that by accident,” Backues said. “This is the bird that is on our money, our national symbol.”
Bald eagles are nesting across Oklahoma so the shooting of the female eagle could have led to the deaths of eaglets as well, according to Dan Reinking, a senior biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center.
“There is no good time to shoot an eagle but during the nesting season is probably the worst time,” he said.
A rancher reported to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Warden Jason Adair on Saturday evening that the eagle had been sitting for two days at his pond located off State Highway 10 in an area "within a mile of the Ottawa-Craig county line," Adair said.
The rescue involved a team, who arrived at the ranch around 9:30 p.m.
Adair, Oklahoma State Parks Officer Zach Early and Wildlife Department fisheries technician Kendel Robbins took part, he said.
“The eagle was on a tree that had fallen and was suspended over the pond and we kind of tip-toed out there to try and catch it but it finally jumped in the water and swam to another log,” Adair said.
He knew that Robbins lived relatively close by and he was asked to come with a long-handled net and chest waders.
“His safety came first,” Adair said. “We put a rope around him and I told him if (the water) even got up over his waist I would pull him out.”
Robbins, wearing heavy work gloves, was able to catch the bird by hand as it tried to swim away and get it into into the net and bring it to the pond dam, where it was placed in a dog crate.
"She was pretty stressed," Adair said.
He took the bird home and arranged to meet veterinarians at zoo first thing Sunday morning, he said.
Shooting an eagle is a federal crime. Eagles are no longer protected under the Endangered Species Act but are covered by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, first passed in 1940.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lists the penalty for a first criminal offense as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and fine of up to $100,000 for an individual. The federal government offers awards for information that leads to convictions regarding eagles.
Anyone with information about this eagle is asked to contact Adair at 918-533-2679 or contact the Operation Game Thief Hotline 1-800-522-4572, where callers may remain anonymous and may be given a reward if the report leads to a conviction.