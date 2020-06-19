Oklahoma business leader and national mental health advocate Cathy Costello has been selected by Donald Trump’s campaign to sing the national anthem at the Tulsa rally on Saturday.
“It is an honor to perform for the President of the United States and his supporters,” said Costello said in a statement. “Singing the national anthem in a room filled with such patriotic spirit and enthusiasm will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I am so thankful for this opportunity — it will be a night to remember!”
Spending many years as an entrepreneur and policy advisor, Cathy and her husband the late Labor Commissioner Mark Costello dealt with the challenge of mental illness with their son, who has battled with schizophrenia for 15 years. In August 2015, their son killed Mark during a psychotic episode and Mark died in Cathy’s arms.
"In the years since, Cathy has been instrumental in passing landmark state and federal legislation to improve how we address mental health needs in our communities, health care approaches and the workplace," according to a news release.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, who helped the Trump campaign select the national anthem performer, said, “Cathy is a talented singer and great supporter of our President. She was the clear choice for this incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing her perform on Saturday!”
Costello "is a sought-after speaker, has appeared on local and national radio and television and sits on numerous state and national mental health boards. Most recently, she has been asked to join the board of the Schizophrenia and Related Disorders American Alliance (SARDAA) and is a committee member of the state planning and advisory council for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)," the release said.