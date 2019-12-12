A young deer is roaming freely at Mohawk Park this week after reportedly spending two weeks behind a tire shop off North Sheridan Road.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Warden Carlos Gomez posted on Facebook a short video of the young buck in an area behind a strip mall and tire shop he described as a scrap yard that was about 100 yards long and 30 feet wide.
An operator of the tire shop was cited for illegal possession of wildlife but the name was withheld pending judgment, Gomez said.
A homeowner adjacent to the property reported seeing the deer. Gomez said he was at first skeptical.
“I often get calls and it turns out to be a goat or a dog or an archery target that looks like a deer, so it took me a little to really believe him,” he said. “But this guy insists this is a real live deer and it’s in a high-fence contained area.”
Gomez said he alerted the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Department he might need help relocating an animal and then went to the business, where he talked to a man who was working on repairing tires.
“I asked him, ‘do you have a deer? And he goes, ‘yes,’” Gomez said. “I told him I needed to see the deer.”
“Well, we walk back there and the deer jumps up and runs around like crazy, running around, crashing into the fences and bouncing off the walls, literally. It was a wild deer, no question.”
Gomez guessed the young white-tailed buck was perhaps born early in the spring of this year. It appeared it had small antlers that it recently shed and still had a very faint hint of white spots under its fur.
Gomez said the man told him the deer had been behind the building for about two weeks and that he had been giving it water
“I asked him where it came from and he just shrugged his shoulders,” Gomez said.
Upon inspecting the area Gomez said he was convinced there was no way for the deer to get into the area on its own.
“It was not believable to me that it could have possibly jumped in there,” he said.
“The fact that someone could live-catch a deer isn’t a big surprise,” he added, and noted last year a man was cited for trapping deer with a cast net that was suspended over a feeder.
The citation for illegal possession of the deer could result in a $1,000 fine, he said.
A Tulsa Animal Welfare officer met Gomez at the business, the deer was tranquilized with a dart and it was transported to Mohawk Park where a reverse sedative was injected and the deer was released wobbly but otherwise unharmed, he said.