The annual Williams Route 66 Marathon will kick off in downtown Tulsa this weekend, drawing participants from all 50 states and 20 countries.
Saturday races, including the 5K run and one-mile Fun Run, pave the way for the marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay on Sunday.
Here is a rundown of what you need to know for the event:
When and where are the start/finish times?
Saturday Races
Saturday races will start and finish on Cameron Street, north of Guthrie Green, 111 East M.B. Brady St. All participants must enter the start corral from Detroit Avenue and Cameron Street.
- 5K Run and Walk: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Fun Run: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Mascot Dash: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Sunday Races
All Sunday races, including the marathon, half-marathon and relay-marathon start at 8 a.m. at Main Street and 7th Street in downtown Tulsa.
Corrals
There will be four corrals for runners, A-D, that correspond to their bib. The Corral A entrance is on 6th Street, the Corral B entrance is on 5th Street and so on. The corrals close without exception five minutes before the races begin.
Hand cycle and wheelchair athletes have a corral at the start line in front of the other athletes. They will start at 8 a.m., and participants in Corral A will start at 8:02 a.m. Participants in the following corrals will start in five minute intervals thereafter.
Finish line
All Sunday races finish at Guthrie Green, 111 East M.B. Brady St.
Where can runners pick up their packets?
Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center
- Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday race participants must pick up their packets on Friday. There will not be race day registration or packet distribution.
Gear check/pickup
Gear check for Sunday races will be on the corner of Sixth Street and Boston Avenue. Gear pickup will be south of the Guthrie Green stage. Only clear plastic bags provided at packet pickup will be accepted at gear check.
There will be no gear check for Saturday races.
Where can I watch?
On the marathon and half-marathon course
- Starting line, 7th and Main Streets.
- Cascia Hall Preparatory School, near 25th Street and Yorktown and Utica Avenues
- Woodward Park, at 21st Street and Peoria Avenue
- "Wild on Woodward" block party, Woodward Blvd and Hazel Blvd
- Brookside, Peoria Avenue between 33rd and 39th Streets
On the marathon course, miles 13–25.5
- Blue Dome District, 1st and 2nd Streets between Detroit and Frankfort Avenues.
- The East Village, between 2nd and 6th Streets near Lansing and Kenosha.
- Cherry Street, 15th Street between Peoria and Utica Avenues
- Party location, 6th and Peoria.
- The University of Tulsa “The U” near 11th Street and Tucker Drive.
At the finish line
The finish line is located at Guthrie Green in the Tulsa Arts District, but fans will line the district’s streets from First Street, through the Center of the Universe Detour, along Archer Street near Boulder Avenue to Cameron Street to see racers approach the finish line.
What's the weather going to be like?
National Weather Service in Tulsa forecasts as of Friday.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Where can I park?
Parking is available on the streets of downtown Tulsa, which is free on Sundays, and in paid parking lots.
Officials recommend reservation parking through ParkMobile:
Where can I find results?
Participants can check their unofficial results at the results tent at Guthrie Green. Unofficial results will also be posted online at www.route66marathon.com as the race progresses. Race officials will post final results online following certification.
Participants and supporters can also follow progress and receive updates via the Williams Route 66 Marathon mobile app.