School closings Thursday: Tulsa, many area schools closed for second snow day

Most of northeastern Oklahoma awoke Wednesday to a blanket of snow perfectly fit for snowballs and snowpeople.

It was good news for students of more than 50 school districts across the region that canceled school and turned the day into one of play.

Reese Horn-Speck constructed what appeared to be a three-armed snowman near Cherry Street in Tulsa.

Whittney Stauffer took out her niece, Stella Stauffer, while sledding at 15th Street and Cincinnati Avenue. No serious injuries were reported in the wipe-out.

Snow totals were a little less than what forecasters were originally expecting due to the winter storm’s sleet making a slow transition into snow, but the totals also varied widely across the region, National Weather Service Tulsa forecaster Pete Snyder said.

Snyder said although 2018 was the last time Tulsa received more than an inch of snow, areawide coverage such as what the region saw Wednesday hasn’t occurred since 2015.

The highest snow totals accumulated near Henryetta and Coweta at just about 5 inches, with Bixby and most of Okmulgee County receiving about 4. Tulsa received just more than 2 inches, and Broken Arrow about 3.

Slushy roads made driving hazardous Wednesday morning, and the Tulsa Fire Department reported responding to about 26 weather-related crashes.

Walking was just as dangerous, if not more so, with EMSA responding to 13 calls related to slips and falls, in which seven people were taken to a hospital.

Thoroughfares were treated relatively quickly with salt, sand and plows, and the city of Tulsa said crews would be out all night Wednesday and Thursday morning to make sure roads are treated and cleared.

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 18 overnight, and forecasters said there’s potential for melt-off to refreeze, making for an interesting commute Thursday morning. Although some precipitation will evaporate, motorists are still urged to use caution.

The winter storm warning put in place midnight Tuesday for most of northeastern Oklahoma remained in effect until midnight Wednesday.

It came on the heels of an unusually warm weekend, during which Sunday brought a high of 77 degrees.

Snyder said as quickly as the snow came, he expects it to be melted by Thursday night.

A sunny high of 37 degrees is predicted for Thursday, to be followed by more mostly sunny days to end the week with increasing temperatures predicted Friday and Saturday.

Highs will peak Sunday about 58 degrees, and a cold front with a chance of showers is expected to blow in Sunday night.

