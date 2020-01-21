A wintry mix of light rain, snow and sleet is likely across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, forecasters said.
Wednesday afternoon, surface temperatures look to warm enough for a transition to mostly rain showers across the region, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Rain is likely between midnight and 3 a.m. then rain, snow and sleet, with a low around 33 degrees and a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, forecasters said.
Rain, snow and sleet remain likely before 9 a.m. Wednesday, then rain and sleet between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain is likely after noon with a high of 38.
A warming trend will ensue late in the week and especially into the weekend, the weather service said.
10 years ago: Tulsa's last white Christmas was after a 2009 blizzard
