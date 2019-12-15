OKMULGEE — Make it a hat trick for David Hill.
With all 23 precincts reporting, unofficial results show the Bristow resident well ahead of former Tulsa District representative Bim Steven Bruner 3,368-1,745 in the race for Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief.
Hill also won the tribe’s Sept. 21 and court-ordered Nov. 2 primary elections.
Along with Principal Chief, five National Council seats are also on Saturday’s ballot. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
As of press time, the races for Creek, Okmulgee and Muskogee districts were still undecided. With one outstanding precinct, Anna Marshall led current Tukvpvtce District representative Rufus Scott by more than 800 votes, while Charles McHenry led Deirdre Soap for the Wagoner District seat by more than 300 votes.
Election results will not be certified until after the conclusion of the appeal period, which starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Featured video