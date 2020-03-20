When Rhys Martin lost his father a few years ago, he learned something about the value of communal grieving.
“It’s such a cathartic experience, being able to get together with people and share stories and memories,” he said. “It really begins the healing process.”
Knowing that, Martin added, only makes it that much harder that his mother’s memorial service will have to wait.
Lory Martin, 65, died March 11.
Like other Tulsa-area families who’ve lost a loved one recently, her survivors have altered their plans out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and will hold off on a service until later.
“I had arranged for a preacher and everything, but the situation was evolving so rapidly this week,” Rhys Martin said.
“By Wednesday, we decided it was best to wait. A lot of mom’s relatives are elderly. We don’t want to put them at risk.”
Area funeral homes say most families are making that same decision. And to help them, the homes are doing what they can to accommodate, knowing the difficulty of the situation.
“I can’t imagine what that’s like (to have to postpone). They are suffering and dealing with their grief and yet are still mindful of what’s going on and what’s best for the community,” said Cassandra Carter, managing funeral director at Stanleys Funeral Home.
She added that some families are opting to do a private family burial now but hold off on a public memorial.
“What’s hard about this,” Carter said, “is not being able to give them that initial closure that comes with a service. They’re having to postpone indefinitely, and so it just lingers.”
One of the families Carter has assisted is that of David Hensley.
Hensley, 68, died Sunday. A private family graveside service was held Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery, with plans to hold a public memorial later at College Hill Presbyterian Church.
Hensley’s brother, Barry Hensley, said David will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched, and deserves a public sendoff.
David was developmentally disabled, his brother said, but despite that and many other serious health challenges, he was “an astoundingly upbeat and positive person and a role model to a lot of people."
He added that David was interested in everyone he met, and would ask them questions about themselves. He always concluded by saying “I love you.”
“In fact, his last words — to his nurse — were ‘I love you,’” Barry said. “It was so fitting.”
Barry said his brother loved life, and it’s hard not to be able to celebrate his life publicly at this time.
“But we all understand these are unusual times," he said. "It’s OK and we will have a proper service at a later date.”
'With this, we just don't know'
Officials with Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow said this week that all events and gatherings currently planned had either been adapted, postponed or canceled.
Like other funeral providers, they are trying to accommodate whatever the family chooses.
Floral Haven announced this week that it will keep the deceased loved one as long as the family needs at no additional cost.
For any who want to have a funeral service now, the home is offering to live-stream it, giving guests the option to watch in their own home.
As the pandemic continues, “it has inspired us to look at new ways of providing that same care while prioritizing the well-being of the families,” said Walter Still, Floral Haven general manager.
“We want to facilitate all services in the safest manner possible with minimal interruption,” he said.
Whatever the family’s decision, Stanleys will also try to accommodate, Carter said.
If it’s to wait, they will also keep the deceased until the family is ready, at no additional cost. The funeral home has also done some live-streaming.
But most families are choosing to wait, Carter said.
“Thankfully most families are making those decisions for themselves and that’s helpful,” she said.
The only comparable situation Carter can think of was when major winter storms of decades past forced postponements.
“But the difference is you knew that the ice was going to melt,” she said. “With this, we just don’t know.”
The memorial service for Lory Martin will be in Barnsdall, her hometown, at a date to be determined, her family said. She was cremated and will be interred there as well. Stumpff Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lory Martin had just fulfilled a lifelong dream in 2018, her son said, when she became a published author.
The fact that her death was so unexpected makes the situation even more difficult, Rhys Martin said.
“It was so sudden — just a phone call and she was gone. It still doesn’t feel like any of it’s real.”
He added that not having a public service now will be extra hard on him personally.
“This is detrimental to the grieving process,” he said. “Certainly you can grieve and share stories one on one. But it’s not the same.”