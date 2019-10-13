Struggling to speak and unable to walk or write, Yvonne Rainwater was put into a wheelchair. She feared for her life, with a body in shakes that would linger a month.
The 40-year-old already had lost jobs, cars, homes and family while racking up six arrests for alcohol-related offenses. A detoxification center took her in, and for the umpteenth time Rainwater promised herself this round would be different.
“I was killing my body. After that I got into the Women in Recovery program, and oh my gosh how my life has changed,” she told an audience Thursday evening. “WIR has given back my family, my life, my confidence and so much more.”
Women in Recovery celebrated 10 years during its 28th graduation ceremony among a packed ballroom of family, supporters, participants and graduates at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa. Rainwater was one of 16 graduates of the 18-month comprehensive alternative program for females in Tulsa County at imminent risk for long-term incarceration.
Oklahoma easily outpaces all other states in female incarceration at 2½ times the national rate, according to the latest year’s Bureau of Justice statistics analyzed by Family & Children’s Services. Kentucky, the next closest state, is double the national rate.
However, Tulsa County is bucking that trend for Oklahoma thanks to Women in Recovery. In the past decade, the number of women sentenced to state prison from Tulsa County has decreased 54% to a low of 151 in fiscal year 2019 from 305 in FY 2010, according to F&CS data.
Tulsa County District Court Presiding Judge William Musseman praised WIR as creative and innovative but not magic. A disciplined approach and evidence-based practices allow the partnership to address public safety concerns and treat underlying addiction and trauma that lead to criminality, he said.
“You get a very real sense for how complex problems of addiction really are,” Musseman said. “What you see is a monthslong struggle for these women to identify the traumas and triggers that exacerbate the addiction issues or problems and their prolonged effort to learn the tools to effectively combat addiction.”
WIR has 68% completion rate
Mimi Tarrasch, WIR’s chief program officer, said its creation a decade ago forced different conversations among criminal justice partners about the brain disease of addiction.
“If you don’t address the harm that was done early in people’s lives, where one wants to continue to numb that emotional pain, you can’t find recovery,” Tarrasch said. “And I don’t think you can do it alone.”
WIR sports a 68% completion rate, with 479 graduates in its 10 years. Its dual-generational programming has helped about 1,700 children alongside their mothers. Only 7% of graduates are re-incarcerated within three years of exiting the program.
The program features computer training, a culinary program and GED courses. It has recruited business partners that provide second-chance hiring opportunities.
St. John Health System ensures each woman has access to a primary-care physician and a specialist if needed, and Eastern Oklahoma Donated Dental Services provide dentistry. Yoga, Zumba and mindfulness classes also help support healthy practices.
Volunteering underscores the value of supporting and giving back to the community, prior to re-entering the workforce on a part-time and then full-time basis.
But Tarrasch’s favorite aspect is the continuing care component. All participants — whether they graduate or drop out — are welcome back at any time for any reason with lifetime memberships.
“There is not a day or week that goes by where graduates aren’t utilizing or accessing,” Tarrasch said.
Most incarcerated women are moms
Amy Santee, a senior program officer at the George Kaiser Family Foundation, said rural incarceration growth and a higher comparative rate in Oklahoma County are driving the state’s continual spot on the bottom rung despite Tulsa County’s successes.
Tulsa County is experiencing the lowest number of women sent to prison in 30 years, Santee said.
More than a decade ago, GKFF began researching why Oklahoma’s female incarceration rate topped the nation. Santee said the foundation learned that the majority of women sentenced to state prison suffered from addiction or mental illness, with more than three-fourths of those entering the Oklahoma Department of Corrections convicted of nonviolent crimes.
About 85% of the women were mothers of two or three children, which prompted Women in Recovery’s development under the umbrella of Family & Children’s Services.
“So it was not only the rate, it was how that rate was ultimately impacting and really causing devastation among our families and children in our community,” Santee said.
State ‘pays for success’
WIR has evolved and expanded throughout its 10 years.
Women with charges in Tulsa County and a contiguous county now are allowed into the program, broadening its footprint by 30% and touching nearby areas lacking resources. WIR now has space in the Tulsa County jail to provide parenting classes, therapists and parent-child visitations.
WIR has cultivated criminal justice relationships beyond the judiciary with prosecutors, public defenders, private attorneys and law enforcement.
The state of Oklahoma also has become a partner through a “pay for success” funding model.
The Kaiser Foundation funds operations for WIR. The program costs $19,000 for one woman per year. The state reimburses $22,000 total in four payments at different successful checkpoints from admission — graduation, 24 months, 36 months and 54 months — without a re-offense.
The cost to incarcerate one person for a year in Oklahoma is $19,000, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Santee said the arrangement with the state secures a stable funding source and allows WIR to explore, research and invest in programming to stay on the cutting edge of its work.
“It is far more efficient and effective to allow a woman to participate in Women in Recovery rather than sending her to prison for two, five or 15 years,” Santee said.
‘You treat us like we’re people’
The 16 graduates from Thursday cumulatively were facing up to 133 years in prison if WIR didn’t exist. Together, they spent 245 years in addiction.
Rainwater was 557 days sober as of Thursday and works for 12 & 12, a local alcohol recovery center.
Growing up, she never saw her parents drunk, nor did she consume to excess herself. She married her college sweetheart, climbed the corporate latter and began a family.
But Rainwater’s drinking took a drastic turn at age 32 after a divorce.
“I quickly became the mom who couldn’t pick her children up from school,” Rainwater said, pausing to wipe away tears on stage. “Or even worse, would go and pick them up when I had been drinking.”
Now 42, she has re-earned the trust of her children. She’s again a reliable and dedicated mother and employee.
“WIR has given me the very definition of recovery,” Rainwater said. “I have returned to a normal state of health, mind and strength.”
Danna Crook was another graduate Thursday, and she shared how learning art skills through WIR allows her to create gifts for her family. Crook thanked the many volunteers who donated so much time toward healing broken women.
“You don’t look at us like we’re on the way to prison; you treat us like we’re people,” she said.
