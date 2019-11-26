InjuryHouseFire.JPG

Fire investigators determined this duplex fire began when an occupant was attempting to start a fire in the home, likely in the fire place. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER / Tulsa World

 KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER / Tulsa World

An east Tulsa woman and a young boy are being treated for significant burn injuries after a fire erupted in their duplex early Tuesday morning. 

Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said firefighters responded to multiple calls on the home in the 10900 block of East 23rd Street about 1:20 a.m. and found the injured occupants in the front yard. 

Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the front part of the house, and upon a search for other victims, they found five pets dead: two dogs and three cats.

Little said firefighters quickly controlled the fire and kept the flames from spreading to the other half of the duplex. 

Investigators later determined one of the injured occupants was trying to start a fire in the home, likely in the fireplace, when it got out of hand, Little said. 

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

