An east Tulsa woman and a young boy are being treated for significant burn injuries after a fire erupted in their duplex early Tuesday morning.
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said firefighters responded to multiple calls on the home in the 10900 block of East 23rd Street about 1:20 a.m. and found the injured occupants in the front yard.
Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the front part of the house, and upon a search for other victims, they found five pets dead: two dogs and three cats.
Little said firefighters quickly controlled the fire and kept the flames from spreading to the other half of the duplex.
Investigators later determined one of the injured occupants was trying to start a fire in the home, likely in the fireplace, when it got out of hand, Little said.