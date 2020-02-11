A woman was found dead after carbon monoxide alarms prompted a south Tulsa apartment dweller to call 911 early Tuesday.
Tulsa Fire Department received the call about 4 a.m. from Woodland Park apartments on Garnett south of 71st Street.
A resident of the apartments called 911 when her carbon monoxide monitor started sounding. The building was evacuated when firefighters began investigating.
Inside a garage under the caller's apartment, a carbon monoxide monitor was sounding; firefighters pried the door open and found woman in a running vehicle. The carbon monoxide measurement in the garage was a fatal 500 parts per million, according to TFD spokesman Andy Little.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.