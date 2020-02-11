A woman was found dead after carbon monoxide alarms prompted a south Tulsa apartment dweller to call 911 early Tuesday.
Tulsa Fire Department received the call about 4 a.m. from Woodland Park apartments, located near Garnett Road and 71st Street.
A resident of the apartments called 911 when her carbon monoxide monitor started sounding. Firefighters evacuated the building for several hours while they investigated and while the building ventilated the gas.
At one of the apartment buildings, firefighters "determined that the levels of C.O. in (the caller's) apartment were higher than they should be and rapidly increasing," Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
Firefighters found the garage under the caller's apartment was warm to the touch. They slid a gas monitor under the door.
"They said it was above 500 parts per million, which is way above a sustainable environment," Little said. "It's what we call an IDLH environment: immediately deadly to life and health."
Emergency responders, once they were able to enter the garage, found a running vehicle and a deceased woman inside of it. A carbon monoxide alarm inside the garage was sounding. Carbon monoxide permeated from the garage and through neighboring apartment units.
"The caller potentially saved lives by making that 911 call," Little said. "That C.O. could have risen to levels that injured or potentially killed additional people."
Little said there were no other victims.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and highly poisonous gas. It is typically a byproduct of incomplete combustion of various fuels. The exposure limit set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is 50 ppm. Little recommended renters and homeowners acquire carbon monoxide monitors.
Tulsa police detectives "processed the scene" in the garage, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the woman's death.