Authorities identified the woman who died Thursday afternoon after she had an undefined episode and collided with a tractor-trailer rig.
Valerie Gutierrez, 22, died after the collision at 61st Street and South 129th East Avenue, Tulsa Police said.
Gutierrez had returned to work, a medical clinic, after lunch, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said. Within the hour, her skin tone had changed color and she appeared visibly ill.
She left the clinic staggering and got into her vehicle, a black Honda sedan, while several clinic employees tried to stop her and take her keys. Collum said at one point Gutierrez had turned off the car, but she then turned it back on and drove away.
The vehicle struck three of the clinic employees as she drove away. Their injuries were described as minor. Gutierrez erratically drove eastbound on 61st Street, Collum said. Speeds exceeded 60 mph at times.
Her sedan collided with a tractor-trailer rig that was turning at South 129th East Avenue to go westbound. The impact moved the rig 15 to 20 feet, Collum said.
Emergency responders pronounced Gutierrez dead at the scene.
"We're going to try to bring closure to the family," Collum said. "They're rightly upset; she was a young lady, 22 years old."
There were no obvious causes to Gutierrez's episode. It was not clear Friday whether it was medical, as some have reported. Those who knew Gutierrez told investigators that drugs were out of character and that she drank alcohol only occasionally.
Collum said they did not find drugs or alcohol in her vehicle, nor did they detect the odor of alcohol. Family members told investigators that Gutierrez had recently started a new medication.
The state medical examiner's office will determine Gutierrez's cause and manner of death. Medical examiners will also attempt to determine whether the medication played a role in the episode.