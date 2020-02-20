A woman was killed in a collision in south Tulsa after she was reportedly involve in a nearby hit-and-run.
Several people tried preventing the unidentified woman from leaving a business at 61st Street and Memorial Drive.
“There was some concern over her physical condition,” Tulsa Police Captain Walter Busby said. “She got in her car to leave; they were trying to keep her there.”
One or more of the people trying to keep the woman at the business were struck by her vehicle, a black Honda sedan, when she left.
The woman drove eastbound on 61st Street and the vehicle she was driving collided with a northbound tractor-trailer rig at South 129th East Avenue.
Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene. The rig driver was not transported to a hospital, Busby said.
It was unclear Thursday afternoon whether the pedestrian or pedestrians were injured.
The investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.