A woman’s body was found in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
The cause and manner of the woman’s death were not known, and investigators were awaiting a determination from the state medical examiner. There were no indications that a crime had occurred, and the woman’s death appeared to be accidental, Tulsa Police Sgt. Jason Muse said.
Police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the Shoreline Apartments, 2335 S. 96th East Ave., after the body was found floating face down in shallow water about 2:30 p.m. The area is just southeast of 21st Street and Interstate 44.
It was unclear how long she had been in the water or how she got there, but she had been dead long enough for rigor mortis to occur, emergency responders determined.