The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Monday to advance for further review the commutation application of a woman who is serving a 30-year sentence for failing to protect her children from abuse.
Tondalao Hall, 35, has been in custody for the past 15 years. Her former boyfriend, who admitted to breaking the leg, ribs and toe of their 3-month-old daughter, was released after two years in the Oklahoma County jail.
On Monday, the Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to pass Hall’s case onto a second stage of review. A commutation is a modification of a punishment that’s meant to correct an unjust or excessive sentence.