RENTIESVILLE — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Honey Springs Battlefield will offer a free program Saturday on “Women During the Civil War.”
Kelly Houston, director of the Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City, will present the program starting at 1 p.m. at the park’s visitor center.
Houston will show and talk about items created and used by women during the Civil War era.
After the program, visitors are invited to tour the battlefield and visitor center, and learn more about the Civil War battle fought at the site. The program is free, but donations are welcome.
The center is at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville. For more information, call 918-473-5572.
