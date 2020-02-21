Sunday is the one-year anniversary of the Gathering Place opening.

New Discovery Lab Highlights

A groundbreaking ceremony for Tulsa Children’s Museum, also known as Discovery Lab, will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Gathering Place.

Here are the highlights of the project.

Address: 3123 Riverside Drive (just north of Crow Creek on the east side of the road)

Cost: $47 million

Architect: KKT Architects

Funding sources: The George Kaiser Family Foundation contributed $8 million to $10 million in land; $8 million from Vision Tulsa sales tax package; approximately $31 million in corporate, foundation and individual donations

Completion date: Late summer of 2021

Exhibit space: 20,000 square feet (existing facility has 7,000)

Classrooms: 5 (totaling 4,500 square feet); existing museum has one classroom

Tulsa Public Schools STEM Center

300-seat amphitheater with plaza and cafe

Science store

Major Exhibits

The museum is scheduled to open with the following exhibits. All exhibits are interactive and are designed to promote creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.

Hydro Lab: All-things water - liquid, fog, ice - can be explored here.

BallaPalooza: Seventeen experiences giving children the opportunity to mine, transport and refine balls. Loosely based on the oil and gas industry.

Digital Projection: An immersive, in-the-round experience providing a bugs-eye view of Oklahoma wildlife

Exploring Math and Music Connections: Children learn math by discovering the patterns and rhythms of the music they create

Workshop: A place for children to invent, guided by their interests, experiences and creativity

Science Lab: Through play, children learn about physics, biology and chemistry

Early Childhood: A dedicated space for children 3 years and younger

Source: Tulsa Children's Museum